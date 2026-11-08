The Nasdaq-100 fell 6.4% on 5 November, wiping about $2.5 trillion (£1.87 trillion) in market value, as investors reacted to concerns about Democratic election victories. Democratic candidates had promised tougher scrutiny of artificial intelligence data centres and measures that could slow the infrastructure boom powering the AI industry. Investors reassessed the future of AI-related investments following the 2026 US midterm election results.

The sell-off did not follow the introduction of new restrictions. Rather, investors reacted to the looming possibility that Democratic lawmakers and state officials could push for tighter rules around AI development, energy use and data centre construction.

Elon Musk Invokes Brave New World After Yassamin Ansari Calls for AI Pause

Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari called for an immediate pause on advanced AI development, stronger regulation of the industry and a ban on artificial superintelligence. She argued in a post on X that reining in AI should be among her party's top priorities.

In response, Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk referenced Aldous Huxley's 1932 novel Brave New World, appearing to suggest that the proposal reflected a dystopian vision of AI regulation. In a separate post, he said that 'data centres in space' were beginning to look increasingly appealing as concerns over potential restrictions on AI infrastructure mounted.

Ansari replied, 'See you soon.'

Why Tech Stocks Crashed After AI Data Centre Concerns

The political shift in Washington heightened investor uncertainty. Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. Investors began weighing how this could affect the biggest drivers of technology growth in recent years – AI infrastructure expansion.

AI data centres are central to the race to develop advanced artificial intelligence systems. They require huge amounts of computing power, electricity and physical infrastructure, as well as billions in investment from technology companies.

However, the rapid expansion of these data centres has drawn criticism from communities concerned about electricity costs, environmental pressure and impacts on local resources. During the campaign, several Democratic candidates called for stricter oversight of AI infrastructure or measures to slow parts of its expansion.

Speaking to Reuters, analyst Ed Mills, Raymond James' policy research manager, said, 'The probability of legislation is much higher than people anticipate.'

What Happens Next for AI Stocks?

The future of AI investments remains uncertain despite the recent market volatility. The sell-off reflects concerns about regulation, valuations and whether companies can continue justifying the massive amounts spent on AI infrastructure.

For some investors, the market is simply adjusting after years of enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. Others argue that demand for AI technology remains strong; thus, companies will continue to find ways to expand their infrastructure.

For now, Wall Street is waiting for newly elected officials to take office in January and begin pursuing their promised policies. The biggest question is whether the AI boom will face a temporary slowdown or a more fundamental reset.