Gates Foundation Trust continued trimming its stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in Q3, selling another 2.24 million shares while opening a new $155 million position in discount retailer Dollar Tree.

According to the latest Form 13F filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the trust held over 12.4 million Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares as of 30th September 2026, down from 14.68 million shares in the preceding quarter. The remaining stake was valued at approximately $6.2 billion.

The latest reduction extends a selling pattern where the trust has been substantially scaling back its Berkshire exposure over several quarters, even as the conglomerate remains its largest disclosed equity holding.

Gates Cuts Berkshire Stake by Nearly Half Since 2025 Peak

After holding 24.62 million Berkshire shares at the end of Q2 2024, the trust reduced its position to 22.14 million shares by September that year. It continued selling through the first quarter of 2025, before reversing course and adding approximately 6.95 million shares in the second quarter.

However, the buying proved temporary. The Gates Foundation subsequently reduced its Berkshire holdings for five consecutive quarters, including the latest 2.24 million-share disposal. Its position fell from 24.12 million shares in June 2025 to 12.45 million shares in September 2026, a decline of approximately 48%.

Despite the sustained selling, Berkshire remains the trust's largest publicly disclosed equity position, representing around 20.7% of its reported portfolio at the end of September.

The reductions have also coincided with a complicated period in the relationship between Gates and Buffett, two longtime friends whose partnership helped shape modern philanthropy.

Buffett-Gates Relationship Faced Tensions Over Foundation Management

Buffett and Gates developed a close friendship over several decades, with the Berkshire chairman becoming one of the most important financial backers of the Gates Foundation.

In 2006, Buffett pledged to donate the majority of his Berkshire Hathaway fortune to philanthropic causes, with a substantial portion directed towards the foundation. His contributions eventually exceeded $40 billion.

However, reports of disagreements over the foundation's management emerged in 2024, raising questions about the future of their philanthropic partnership.

According to a New York Times report cited by Fortune in August 2024, Buffett had become increasingly concerned about the foundation's operating costs, bureaucracy, and what he considered a lack of appetite for risk-taking.

The disagreements were significant enough to affect Buffett's long-term donation plans. The philanthropic partnership faced another significant break in July 2026, when Buffett confirmed he had stopped donating Berkshire shares to the Gates Foundation following revelations about Gates' interactions with Jeffrey Epstein.

However, there is no public evidence establishing that these developments prompted the trust's ongoing sale of Berkshire shares.

Dollar Tree Emerges as a New US Retailer Bet

While reducing Berkshire and other established holdings, the trust made a notable addition to its portfolio by purchasing 1.36 million shares of Dollar Tree, valued at $155.2 million at the end of September, according to the SEC filing.

The investment introduces another major US retailer to a portfolio that already includes Walmart, Home Depot, and other established consumer and industrial businesses.

Dollar Tree's appeal could lie in its value-focused retail model, which targets consumers looking for affordable everyday essentials. Discount retailers can attract shoppers seeking to stretch household budgets, particularly when inflation and economic uncertainty put pressure on discretionary spending.

The company is also pursuing a strategic transformation following the completion of its Family Dollar sale in 2025. Dollar Tree has been concentrating on its core brand, expanding its multi-price product assortment, improving store execution, and investing in supply-chain capabilities to bolster profitability and create longer-term shareholder value.

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