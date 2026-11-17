Ken Griffin's Citadel Advisors sharply reduced its exposure to Amazon, Apple, and NVIDIA in Q3, cutting its holdings in the three technology giants by a combined $2.4 billion, while more than doubling its Tesla position.

The portfolio changes emerged from Citadel Advisors' latest Form 13F filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, covering investments held as of 30th September. Filed on 16th November, the report also showed substantial additions to several other major companies.

A Major Portfolio Reshuffle

Citadel reduced its Amazon position by approximately 56% and its Apple holdings by around 37% during the quarter. It modestly trimmed its NVIDIA stake by 1.3%.

The hedge fund ended September with approximately 4.79 million Amazon shares, down 56% from the previous quarter. The remaining position was valued at approximately $1.19 billion.

Apple also experienced a substantial reduction. Citadel held approximately 4.57 million shares at the end of Q3, down 37.4% from the preceding quarter, worth $1.52 billion.

NVIDIA, meanwhile, saw a much smaller adjustment. Citadel reported approximately 11.66 million shares worth $2.66 billion at quarter-end, representing a reduction of roughly 155,000 shares, or 1.3%, from the previous quarter.

Adding to Tesla, Microsoft, and Meta

In contrast to its reductions in Amazon and Apple, Citadel significantly increased its Tesla exposure. The fund's Tesla position more than doubled, rising 107.9% during Q3 to around 2.55 million shares, worth $904.7 million at the end of September.

Citadel also boosted its stake in Microsoft by 55%, bringing its holding to around 5.84 million shares worth $3 billion. It also ramped up its stake in Meta Platforms by 64.4% to 1.8 million shares worth $1.3 billion.

Another notable trade was Mastercard. The hedge fund increased its position by 161% to 3.83 million shares, valued at roughly $2.11 billion.

Other additions included a 189% stake increase in Procter & Gamble and a 146% jump in Norfolk Southern share holdings. Citadel Advisors' Q3 filing disclosed a reported portfolio value of approximately $899.6 billion across stocks, exchange-traded funds, and derivatives.

What Could Be Behind Citadel's Big Tech Retreat?

Citadel Advisors did not disclose specific reasons for reducing its Amazon, Apple, and NVIDIA holdings, and its latest Form 13F filing does not reveal the investment decisions behind the changes.

However, the reductions came amid broader portfolio repositioning by institutional investors, with concerns about elevated technology valuations, the sustainability of AI-related spending, and the pace of returns from data-centre investments weighing on parts of the sector.

Reduction in Amazon and Apple stakes were particularly significant, while NVIDIA's position declined by only around 1.3%, suggesting a much smaller adjustment to its exposure to the AI chipmaker. The moves should not necessarily be interpreted as a loss of confidence in these companies, particularly given Citadel's multi-strategy approach, which can involve different positions and hedging strategies across its portfolios.

For investors following Griffin's stock picks, the latest disclosure nevertheless offers a useful look at how one of Wall Street's largest hedge fund managers repositioned its reported US equity portfolio in Q3.

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