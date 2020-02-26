The Apple Watch continues to be the best-selling smartwatch in the market. Perhaps, what contributes to its success is the number of testimonials wherein users praised the wearable for its life-saving features. Starting with the Series 4 model, the hard fall detection and integrated electrocardiogram have allegedly saved lives. Hence, multinational corporation Johnson & Johnson is partnering with the Cupertino, California-based tech outfit for an extensive study for learning more about atrial fibrillation in seniors.

There are previous instances reported wherein older users of Apple's smartwatch have been prompted by the device to seek immediate medical help. Most of them were not even aware that something was wrong. Others claim that they did not understand what atrial fibrillation meant and were shocked after researching online. What's great about all these cases is that they were notified before it turned into something serious.

#JNJ, in collaboration with Apple, has launched the Heartlineâ„¢ Studyâ€”a virtual research study using wearable technology & cutting-edge apps to help detect #AFib. Learn about the study & its potential to impact the up to 6 million in the U.S. with AFib: https://t.co/ZoFWHB2G0c pic.twitter.com/P7Nf7HW3Fv February 25, 2020

Research says that those who are over the age of 65 have a higher risk of experiencing atrial fibrillation, according to the CNBC. If left unattended, this medical condition can result in strokes and other heart complications. Experiments conducted by cardiologists have concluded that the Apple Watch is surprisingly accurate to a certain degree. Thus, Johnson & Johnson plans to dive even deeper with the help of Apple and its wearable.

This study will involve at least 150,000 individuals who will be randomly segregated into two clusters. One group will be instructed to use an iPhone app called Heartline (sponsored by both parties) which will guide the users on how to properly care for their overall cardiovascular health. Meanwhile, the remaining participants will be loaned an Apple Watch Series 5 or they can purchase one for a subsidised price of $49. Those who belong to the former might be instructed to get secure one as well down the line.

Other incentives for those participating are cash rewards for completing targets set by the smartphone app. Johnson & Johnson estimates that the duration of its atrial fibrillation study with Apple could last up to three years. A New York-based cardiologist named Jeffrey Wessler shared his thoughts about the research. "This study represents an important step forward for the clinical utility of consumer-grade wearables," he stated.