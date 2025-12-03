Apple Music Replay 2025 has arrived, giving listeners a clear picture of the tracks, albums and artists that stayed on repeat throughout the year.

iPhone users with iOS 18.1 can view Replay directly in the Apple Music app via the Home, New or Search tabs. Those on earlier versions or using desktops can visit the official Apple Music website to see the full breakdown.

A Year Dominated By Big Names And Rising Stars

This year's charts were led by Rosé and Bruno Mars, whose duet 'APT' continued its run well into 2025, reports AP News. Released in late 2024, it took the top spot on Apple's Top Songs of 2025: Global chart, which reflects the most-played tracks across radio stations worldwide.

The track also sat at No. 1 on the Top 100: Shazam chart, the Top 100: Global Radio chart and the Top 100: Lyrics chart, confirming its place as a standout release of the past year.

Replay users are seeing similar patterns in their personal highlights, with many discovering that 'APT.' took the crown in their own lists.

Apple Music Replay 2025 is out now.



What are your top songs? pic.twitter.com/M47RY290zO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 2, 2025

Rosé and Mars were not the only artists with impressive placements. Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True' appeared at No. 6 in the year-end chart, marking one of her most decisive moments to date. Alex Warren's 'Ordinary' followed close behind at No. 7.

ROSÉ ends an eight-year male-dominated streak atop Apple Music’s global songs year-end chart with “APT.” pic.twitter.com/jwNdedp5XK — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 2, 2025

Country singer Morgan Wallen saw broad success across the Top 100, with 12 songs appearing on the list. His highest entry, 'I'm The Problem,' landed at No. 18, reinforcing his firm grip on radio and streaming throughout the year.

Tyler, The Creator Takes the Crown as Artist of the Year

Apple Music named Tyler, The Creator as its 2025 Artist of the Year. His collaboration 'Sticky' with Sexyy Red, GloRilla and Lil Wayne reached No. 42 on the Top Songs list, giving him his first entry in the year-end chart.

Kendrick Lamar also made a strong showing. Five of his tracks entered the Top 25, powered by interest in his 'GNX' album. SZA featured heavily across the chart as well, and their joint releases 'luther' (No. 2) and '30 For 30' (No. 10) secured major placements.

British singer Lola Young closed the year on a high. Her track 'Messy' landed high across several charts, including No. 2 on Shazam, No. 3 on Global Radio and No. 27 on the Top Songs of 2025: Global list. She ended the year as the highest-ranking UK artist in Apple's local charts.

Tracking Your Taste: Discovery, Loyalty, and Comebacks Explained

Replay continues to grow as a feature, giving subscribers clearer insights into their listening habits. Alongside the top songs, albums and artists, Replay offers detailed categories that highlight shifts in musical taste. These include:

Discovery showing new artists added to the user's rotation

showing new artists added to the user's rotation Loyalty-highlighting artists played consistently throughout the year

artists played consistently throughout the year Comebacks tracking artists who returned to frequent rotation after a break

Replay 2025 includes a Highlight Reel designed for social media, along with a full playlist ranking the songs played most throughout the year. It sits alongside monthly Replay playlists that Apple updates during the year, giving users a rolling record of their activity.

It's not just Apple; Spotify users can now check out how their year in music went by with Spotify Wrapped. As the year comes to a close, we're likely to see more platforms release a similar feature for users to enjoy.