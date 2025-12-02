The gaming community is abuzz with speculation after Geoff Keighley, host of The Game Awards, posted a cryptic tease for the upcoming 2025 show.

Just when gamers thought they could enjoy a quiet run-up to December, Keighley dropped a mysterious image and three bizarre words that have sparked wild theories, furious debates, and a fair amount of desperate pleading. The post has ignited fan theories ranging from a new God of War set in Egypt to the long-awaited The Elder Scrolls 6, though evidence increasingly points towards an expansion for Diablo 4.

The Cryptic Clue That Sparked A frenzy

It all began with a post that felt eerily reminiscent of the infamous Steam wishlist screenshot saga. Geoff Keighley shared an image accompanied by the perplexing caption: 'regal.inspiring.thickness'.

At first glance, the picture is a Rorschach test for the gaming-obsessed. It depicts a strange, rock-like formation or perhaps gnarled tree roots surrounding what looks like a doorway.

But look closer, and the details become unsettling. The structure appears to be composed of armoured corpses climbing over one another, interspersed with demonic entities and animal faces—including what some eagle-eyed fans swear is a crocodile.

God Of War Heading To Egypt?

One of the leading theories gaining traction involves Kratos taking a holiday to the land of the Pharaohs. Comments on the post are rife with speculation, with one fan noting, 'Based on what others are saying and previous rumours, it seems to be teasing God of War in Egypt.'

The logic holds some water. The inclusion of animalistic faces, potentially a crocodile, aligns with Egyptian mythology, a setting long rumoured to be the next destination for the God of War franchise. However, the visual style leans far more into the grotesque than the grand, leaving room for doubt.

The Desperate Hope For The Elder Scrolls 6

Of course, no cryptic gaming tease is complete without the obligatory cries for Bethesda's long-awaited RPG. 'ELDER SCROLLS 6. PLEASE, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, LET IT BE ELDER SCROLLS 6,' one user shouted into the digital void.

Threads on Reddit have already declared the Skyrim successor 'confirmed', with users crudely photoshopping a Roman numeral 'VI' over Keighley's strange statue. It has been a gruelling seven years since the game was first teased at E3 2018, and the desperation is palpable.

The Harsh Reality Points To Diablo 4

While fans dream of Half-Life 3 ('Has 3 sides, Half-Life 3 confirmed,' joked one optimist), the evidence points to a more grounded, if slightly disappointing, conclusion.

As one pragmatic poster observed, 'The statue is lighting up at night! From all the evidence, this is most likely a Diablo 4 expansion, not God of War, as Diablo fans have pointed out that the demons match D4's designs.'

Photos of the actual statue—yes, it exists in the real world—show it glowing with an ominous red hue at night. The 'doors' appear to lead into ribcages, a design choice that screams Blizzard's dark fantasy aesthetic. While elements like Jörmungandr-esque serpents are present, the overall vibe is distinctly Diablo-y.

What3Words Leads To The Mojave Desert

The mystery deepened when fans realised Keighley's caption, 'regal.inspiring.thickness', was not a bizarre haiku but a What3Words address. The coordinates lead to a barren patch of land near Joshua Tree, California, on the corner of 29 Palms Highway and Yucca Mesa Road.

Venturing to the spot, fans discovered the physical statue standing proudly in the Mojave Desert. It is a large, imposing structure featuring demonic creatures circling a hellish portal. This real-world marketing stunt strongly suggests a major reveal is imminent, but for what?

The prevailing theory remains a Diablo 4 expansion, fitting the hellish iconography perfectly. However, with mentions of Housemarque's Saros and even a new Doom instalment floating around, nothing is certain until the night itself.

When To Watch The Game Awards 2025

Whatever the truth may be, the wait is nearly over. The Game Awards 2025 will air on Thursday, 11 December, at 7:30 p.m. EST. For those in the UK, that means a very early start on the morning of 12 December.

Leading the charge this year is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, racking up an impressive 12 nominations. Whether we get Half-Life 3, The Elder Scrolls 6, or just more demons to slay in Sanctuary, one thing is guaranteed: Geoff Keighley knows how to put on a show.