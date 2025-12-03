Players of Pokémon Legends Z-A can finally add Mewtwo to their roster, thanks to a new distribution from The Pokémon Company.

The fresh content arrives just a few days before the Mega Dimension DLC, which launches on 10 December 2025. Mewtwo has never been part of the standard progression in the game, so this new route gives players their first official path to encounter and catch it.

How To Get Mewtwo And Its Mega Stones

Nintendo reveals that the new distribution also includes two Mega Stones: Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y, which let players Mega Evolve Mewtwo into two different forms.

Mega Mewtwo X shifts the Pokémon into a Fighting and Psychic powerhouse, while Mega Mewtwo Y leans heavily into its Psychic abilities and speed. Both items can be downloaded for free via the Mystery Gift feature, with no extra charge involved. Here's how:

Press X to open the menu. Select Link Play. Select Mystery Gift. Choose Get via Internet and download Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y. Save your game.

Once you get the Mega Stones, you'll have to do a short mission to catch Mewtwo itself. This is an endgame mission, so make sure to have strong Pokémon in your party.

Finish the main story. The side mission will not appear until the credits have rolled. Travel to Lysandre Cafe in Lumiose City. Speak to the new prompt that appears to start the mission. Follow the objective into Lysandre Labs. Battle and attempt to catch Mewtwo.

First Mega Z Variant Unveiled Before DLC Launch

These updates arrive as Game Freak expands the Mega system through a new mechanic called Z Mega Evolution. The first example, Mega Lucario Z, has already been showcased.

This version of Lucario retains its Fighting and Steel typing but gains a skill set aimed at rapid, high-pressure battles. Z Mega Evolution reduces the delay between commands and attacks, but it drains Mega Power quickly.

The approach is built for short, decisive encounters rather than drawn-out fights. Mega Lucario Z can shift its aura into shields, extend it across limbs for boosted strikes, and increase its overall agility, making it a notable option for players exploring high-speed combat.

Other than Lucario, the DLC also brings in more Pokémon to catch. One of the biggest highlights is the return of Hoopa. Its connection to dimensional travel plays a direct role in the DLC, as its rings appear to be responsible for the new rifts across Lumiose.

The latest trailer hints that these portals could link regions together in unusual ways, creating room for Pokémon from other areas to appear without breaking the title's structure.

A long list of returning creatures has already been shown. Cubone, Mr Rhyme, Naclstack and Golisopod feature in the footage, signalling that older favourites are back in rotation. Fans with a soft spot for the Hoenn starters have even more reason to pay attention.

Treeko, Torchic, and Mudkip received popular Mega Evolutions in the 3DS-era remakes. The developers might reveal more Mega Z variants in the following days. For now, everyone should get started on getting Mewtwo in preparation for the challenges that await in the DLC.