The release of a PlayStation 5 update for Red Dead Redemption has reignited interest in Rockstar's classic Western, though reactions among players have been mixed. While the patch delivers long‑awaited technical improvements, some fans say the enhancements highlight how the original game still falls short compared with Red Dead Redemption 2.

Initial feedback shows appreciation for sharper visuals, smoother frame rates and reduced loading times. Many players report that the update allows the game to run more fluidly on modern hardware, particularly when played via PS5 backwards compatibility. However, discussions online have increasingly focused on what the update does not include, with comparisons to RDR2 dominating forums and social media.

The debate underscores broader questions about remaster expectations. For many, a straightforward technical update is no longer enough when a franchise's sequel sets a higher benchmark for animation, world detail and environmental realism. Players are now debating what truly constitutes a modern upgrade for a legacy title.

What the PS5 Update Delivers

According to Rockstar Games, the PS5 update introduces native 4K output, a performance mode targeting 60 frames per second, a 4K 30‑frame quality mode and faster loading times enabled by the console's SSD. The update also adds improved texture filtering, minor lighting adjustments, and support for DualSense controller features, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Players who revisited the game after the update praised the smoother responsiveness and visual improvements, noting that the core experience remains compelling. Many commentators highlighted that the update ensures the game remains playable on current hardware while maintaining its original design and story.

Red Dead on ps5 actually looks like they did something lol pic.twitter.com/jepqRAdOSg — Will🇵🇷 (@Will777JP) December 2, 2025

• HDR support

• Remastered HUD

Red Dead Redemption looks good on the PS5. There are some audio imbalance issues. But that seems to be the only problem so far. Pretty sure I won't get a free upgrade for my Xbox version. I own a physical copy, not a digital one. I think that's some bullshit! pic.twitter.com/7sMbmMQpPq — Lavernius Starfire (@SatanicSoup) December 2, 2025

What's Still Missing

Despite these improvements, the update has drawn criticism for its limited scope. Community discussions on Reddit and gaming forums emphasise that it adds no new missions, no expanded map areas and no upgrades to non‑player character behaviour or environmental systems. One user commented that the game 'runs smoother but still feels dated,' reflecting a widespread sense that the update is a technical refresh rather than a substantive overhaul.

Comparisons with RDR2 are frequent, with many noting the sequel's richer animations, enhanced physics, and deeper NPC behaviour. Fans argue that while Redemption benefits from modern performance, it lacks the modernised mechanics and visual fidelity that define its successor.

We got Red Dead Redemption PS5 before Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 😭. I’m sure it takes longer for a RDR2 next gen update though. pic.twitter.com/cAtB7JmfE9 — Kyo (@Kyoku_PSN) November 14, 2025

would love if my disc copy of Red Dead Redemption for ps4 would let me download the ps5 upgrade — Finn (@EternalFuse) December 2, 2025

Implications for Developers and Future Remasters

Fully reworking animations, AI systems or environmental mechanics requires substantial time and budget, especially for an older codebase. In contrast, lighting adjustments, frame-rate improvements and controller-support patches can be implemented with fewer resources.

Nonetheless, the mixed reception highlights changing expectations among players. Many players now expect not just improved performance, but meaningful updates that modernise gameplay and visuals. As studios plan future remasters or ports, the case of Red Dead Redemption highlights the growing gap between simple remasters and comprehensive modernisation.

A Technical Win, But Limited in Scope

Overall, the PS5 update for Red Dead Redemption delivers the enhancements players hoped for, but discussion around the update shows that performance alone is no longer sufficient. The comparison with RDR2 underscores that while technical polish is welcome, modern audiences increasingly seek depth, updated mechanics and content.