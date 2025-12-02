Half-Life fans have not had this level of excitement for years. The reveal of the Steam Machine, the fresh Steam controller, and the Steam Frame pushed long-time followers straight back into speculation mode.

One clue linked to the Steam Machine has gone under the radar, even though it could hold real weight for one of gaming's most requested sequels. That clue is tied directly to the system's codename.

The Steam Machine's Fremont Codename And Its Half-Life Link

As per The Verge, the Steam Machine's internal codename is Fremont. This detail was mentioned in pre-announcement leaks. At first glance, Fremont seems like a standard project codename, yet long-time Half-Life fans immediately recognised the name from one of the series' most debated pieces of writing.

Valve officially reveals the Steam Machine:



• Console type machine that playsyour Steam games

• Over 6x the power of the Steam Deck

• 4K 60 FPS with FSR

• 512GB or 2TB options

• Runs SteamOS but can install Windows

• Zen 4 CPU, RDNA3 GPU with 28CUs, 16GB RAM

In 2017, former Valve writer Marc Laidlaw released a short story titled 'Epistle 3' on his personal website. Laidlaw was responsible for the writing of Half-Life, Half-Life 2, and the episode releases.

After leaving Valve in 2016, he shared the story as a loose outline of what many believed was the original direction for Half-Life 2: Episode 3.

The names in Epistle 3 were altered, but fans quickly connected the dots. The character who mirrored Gordon Freeman was named Gertrude Fremont. The reaction across the community at the time was immediate. Even without direct confirmation, it was widely accepted as a symbolic stand-in for the long-awaited follow-up.

Seeing the Steam Machine now adopt the label Fremont has sparked a new debate. It isn't easy to imagine Valve choosing the codename without knowing its significance. It could be an internal joke, but it could just as easily be a deliberate suggestion that Half-Life is part of the hardware's long-term plan.

Valve has not commented on this link yet, but the timing has made the choice feel deliberate to many. With the Steam Machine positioned as a console-like PC built to launch new experiences, using a name associated with Gordon Freeman's stand-in feels too pointed to ignore.

Other Recent Clues Pointing Toward A Half-Life Continuation

Hints have been building across several sources, and some of them carry more weight than the usual internet chatter about Half-Life 3 news. On the Insider Podcast from Insider Gaming, a platform known for its close industry contacts, the hosts discussed the possibility of a significant announcement from Valve.

The return of the Steam Machine was mentioned, alongside hints that something significant was being prepared. The suggestion was an iconic game, and fans did not take long to jump to the most obvious candidate.

Valve watcher Tyler McVicker added fuel to the fire earlier this year. Back in April 2025, he claimed Half Life 3 was close to completion and had been pencilled in for a 2025 launch window. That date has passed with no reveal, but the claim lingers.

The fact that the rumour has not faded the way older Half Life speculation often did has kept the discussion active.

Around the franchise's anniversary last year, another detail caught attention. During a documentary segment, Valve engineer Brian Jacobson made a short but striking remark about the series' future, saying it was 'an interesting challenge to think about what that means for future Half-Life projects.' Fans quickly interpreted this as a sign that Valve had long-term plans.

History should also be kept in mind. Rumours about Half Life 3 have surged many times over the last two decades, and fans have been led astray more often than not. Both 2025 and 2026 may pass with no update. But fans are still hoping for a 2026 Half Life 3 release date at the very least.

Even so, the signals this time are more consistent and more widespread than usual, and that alone has kept Half-Life 3 rumours active.