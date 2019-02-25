New Apple Watch Series 5 rumuors have been coming out lately along with other rumuored Apple gadgets just as the company's special March 25 event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino draws near.

The tech giant has been hosting March events over the years, so Apple enthusiasts are anticipating that the company will have some big announcements next month. Although Apple's previous March events focused on services and the iPad, this hasn't stopped tech enthusiasts from speculating on other exciting Apple products. Some of the rumors were fueled by the notes trusted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has been releasing in the run-in to the event.

Among the most anticipated is news on the Apple Watch Series 5, which is expected to have some new features. The new smartwatch is said to make the ECG feature available in different parts of the world, contrary to the U.S.-exclusive version available in the current-generation wearable. The heart rate sensor is said to point to Apple's direction of presenting the Apple Watch as a health-centered gadget. Health regulatory challenges were cited as the reason why the feature couldn't be offered outside of the U.S. earlier.

Another feature rumored for the Apple Watch is that it would be available again in a ceramic casing. According to some Apple Watch fans, the ceramic casing is lighter and highly scratch-proof compared to stainless steel models. Aside from practical reasons, this could also mean that the new watch will probably be more expensive than previous models.

Aside from the smartwatch, some tech analysts are also anticipating the announcement of the Apple AirPods 2 and the long-awaited wireless charging mat, called the AirPower. IBTimes previously reported that Kuo hinted at a new pair of AirPods in a black finish with a more textured surface for enhanced grip.

A notable feature of the Apple AirPods 2 is how 2019 iPhones would be capable of supporting reverse wireless charging. This means that the new models of Apple smartphones can wirelessly charge the AirPods 2.

Some experts, however, said that the March 25 event won't be focusing on new hardware updates. For the upcoming affair, many are speculating that Apple will most likely be opening a premium news subscription.

According to Bloomberg, the company is set to unveil new video and news subscription services — its first major digital offering since 2015. These new services will be in line with Apple's TV app, which was launched two years ago.

The new Apple News Premium subscription is said to be in the offing with insiders revealing that new editors are currently being added to the team. This group of editors is expected to produce better news content in politics, sports, entertainment and more for iOS devices.

Another rumor circulating before the March event is the possible announcement of Apple TV Express. Although the company has been making deals with TV brands like Samsung, Sony and LG to play Apple's streaming video service, older models continue to be left behind. Now some are speculating that Apple might already have a remedy for that and could be announcing an Apple TV Express dongle this March.

