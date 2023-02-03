Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 series along with the next-gen Apple Watch Series 8 during the Far Out event last year. Just days after the new devices went official, multiple reports about their respective predecessors began to surface online.

The word on the street is that Apple is already working on the iPhone 14 series successors. Likewise, the Cupertino-based tech giant could be prepping to bring some notable design changes to the Apple Watch Ultra's display. Apparently, the company wants to launch a Watch Ultra model with a bigger display.

According to a report by DigiTimes, the purported Apple Watch Ultra model will sport a slightly larger 2.1-inches display. For comparison, the current-gen Watch Ultra features a 1.93-inch display. The American tech firm is reportedly planning to launch the bigger model in 2024.

The new Apple Watch Ultra releasing in 2024 will have an even larger 2.1-inch display with microLED technology ⌚️‼️



This is ~10% larger than the current generation 😳 pic.twitter.com/a9P9sw9sqn — AppleTrack (@appltrack) February 1, 2023

So, it is safe to assume that the 2024 Watch Ultra model will have a 10 percent larger display than the current model. Aside from this, the case size of the next-gen Watch Ultra could be more than 50mm. As if that weren't enough, the new Watch Ultra will adopt a micro LED display technology.

In other words, the 2024 Watch Ultra model will provide more brightness levels, coupled with a better contrast ratio. Also, it will consume less power compared to the currently available models that sport OLED panels. Apple is reportedly planning to bring this technology to its future AR/VR devices and iPhones.

Jeff Pu: Apple Watch Ultra to get larger display with Micro LED technology in 2024. pic.twitter.com/dI50OLVdPM — Michael Nguyen (@MacMike1000) January 3, 2023

Regrettably, Apple devices with micro LED panels aren't likely to see the light of day for at least the next 5-10 years. To those unaware, the Watch Ultra is Apple's first-ever rugged smartwatch. It understandably carries a steep price tag of $799. The smartwatch is housed in a single 49mm case made of titanium.

This is the largest display the company has made for an Apple Watch. The Watch Ultra is built to stand the test of time. Its bands are capable of withstanding extreme conditions. The smartwatch is ideal for endurance athletes and adventure junkies. The Watch Ultra's display delivers max brightness of up to a whopping 2000 nits.