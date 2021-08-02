"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" producer Peter Safran spoke up in defence of Warner Bros.' decision to bring back Amber Heard as Mera, despite claims that she physically abused ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actress' return to the blockbuster film has caused quite a bit of controversy given her legal battles with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star. She is set to face him in court next year against his libel suit. She has also already testified against him in London's High Court last year on domestic abuse charges.

Meanwhile, recent findings in Depp's defamation case also painted her as the domestic abuser during their marriage. This led to #JusticeforJohnnyDepp warriors to speak out against her return as Mera in the "Aquaman" sequel.

However, Warner Bros. has no doubt that Heard is the right person for the role. As such, she was brought back despite several online petitions asking for her removal. Talking about this decision and the petitions, Safran explained how the studio would not "react to just pure fan pressure" and "accede to their wishes."

"You gotta do what you feel best for the movie, and we felt that if it's James Wan and Jason Momoa, then it should be Amber Heard. That's really what it was," the film producer said during an interview on Deadline's "Hero Nation" podcast.

"One is not unaware of what's going on in the Twitterverse, but that doesn't mean that you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes. You have to do what you feel is right for the film, and that's really where we landed on it, truthfully," Safran added.

Heard has since shared several clips on social media of her prepping for her return as Mera in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" opposite Momoa, who reprises the titular character. She is now in London where filming will take place. Meanwhile, Depp was not as fortunate as Warner Bros. had asked him to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts" after he lost in his defamation case against British tabloid The Sun.