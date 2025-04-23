A British man's account of an 11-day trip through Afghanistan, including a supposed romantic encounter with a Taliban member, has ignited both curiosity and scepticism.

Toyosi Osideinde, 30, a financial adviser from Bath, recounts an interesting journey— crossing borders into one of the world's most perilous regions, where danger lurks at every corner, and claims to have engaged in a romantic affair with a terrorist.

A Passion for Extreme Travel

Toyosi's adventures began two years ago when he first fell in love with 'extreme tourism.' Since then, he has visited 69 countries, seeking out the most risky and remote locations. Iraq, Syria, and Belarus were not enough for him; Afghanistan was the ultimate challenge. In November 2023, he flew into Islamabad, Pakistan, and drove to Peshawar, on the border with Afghanistan, ready for what he describes as his most dangerous trip yet.

He admits that the experience was unlike anything he had previously encountered. 'I felt like I was being transported to a third world,' he recalls. 'There was so much going on — machine guns everywhere, Taliban visible at every turn, crowds trying to cross from Pakistan into Afghanistan.' His journey took him through Kabul, Nangarhar, and Bamyan provinces, each showing him a stark view of life in a conflict zone.

Crossing the Most Dangerous Border

Toyosi's entry into Afghanistan was difficult. He describes sitting in an interview at the border, facing heavily armed Taliban officials. 'I was sat there thinking, "This is the end — what have I done?,"' he says. Eventually, he was allowed to cross on foot — describing it as the 'most perilous border crossing in the world.'

'You can't take a step without the Taliban knowing exactly where you are,' he states. 'There's no embassy protection like in Syria — here, you are on your own. If something happens, there's nobody to save you.' His trip included visits to local markets, where he observed women in some areas wearing makeup and not fully covering their faces, challenging some Western perceptions about Afghanistan.

A Flirtation Amid the Chaos

What sets this story apart is his claim of a romantic and sexual encounter with a Taliban member. He states that a security guard at his hotel, who was also a Taliban fighter, became his lover. 'He kept coming back to my room after bringing me takeaway,' Toyosi says. 'Eventually, I asked if he wanted to watch a movie, and things happened after that. We saw each other every day.'

He describes the affair as passionate and surprisingly tender. 'They're very touchy-feely and like to kiss — it's romantic in a way,' he claims. 'It doesn't feel like a typical hook-up — it's different from Western relationships.' Toyosi adds that the Taliban fighter was 'passionate' and 'used it well.'

Cultural and Personal Reflections

Toyosi's trip also exposed him to unexpected sights. 'I saw women working in banks, wearing makeup,' he notes. 'In some areas, women are still allowed to do things they did before the Taliban took over, even if it's limited.' His encounters with locals often turned him into a centre of attention — locals followed him for miles, some eager to take selfies or appear in YouTube videos.

He admits to using Grindr in most countries to find men to date, but Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan were exceptions. 'I was trying to be discreet,' he explains. 'I felt safer with my security guard, even though we didn't speak the same language.' In the evenings, they watched TV shows like 'Gossip Girl' and exchanged stories.

Risks and Reality

Toyosi's story does not shy away from the dangers. He describes being interrogated at the border, with machine guns pointed at him, and realising that leaving Afghanistan could have resulted in serious consequences. 'When you try to leave, you are put on a list — seen as a 'terrorist' — and questioned repeatedly,' he says. 'On my way back, border officers confiscated my passport because I hadn't printed my visa, which was on my phone.'

Throughout his journey, he was followed by armed officers, and he admits that moments of fear were frequent. 'There were so many points where I thought, "This is it — you made a stupid decision,"' he said. Yet, he remains committed to his philosophy of 'working smart' and funding his trips through his role as a self-employed financial adviser, working remotely via Zoom.

A Future of Further Extremes

Despite the risks, Toyosi is not shying away from extreme tourism. In two weeks, he plans to travel from Latvia to Ukraine, despite the ongoing war with Russia. 'If I don't go now, I might not get the chance again,' he states. He also has plans to move to Georgia next month, seeking more unconventional adventures.