Could former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos be trying to lure ex-teammate Luka Modric to the Parc des Princes?

Just a few hours after Real Madrid bid a tearful goodbye to Brazilian midfielder Carlos Henrique Casemiro, Ramos dropped a bomb on social media that has made Madridistas very nervous. On Monday evening, the Paris Saint-Germain defender shared a photo of himself having a small reunion with the Croatian midfielder and Keylor Navas, who is another former Real Madrid player who is now with PSG.

The photo also included their spouses, and is believed to have been taken from the Ramos residence in Paris. Both Navas and Ramos made the move to PSG after enjoying massively successful careers with the Spanish giants. Now, just days after Casemiro's shock departure, could Modric be in the French city to ask his friends about the prospect of making the move himself?

There is no reason to believe that the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner could be seeking a last-minute move this summer, but the Casemiro transfer has made the Real Madrid faithful wary. While it seemed like it was impossible for the Brazilian to swap a starting position with the reigning Spanish and European champions for Manchester United, it happened.

Now, speculations are swirling about the possibility of PSG making an eye-watering offer for Modric. Of course, there is currently no evidence of this, apart from a small gathering between old friends.

Modric has not given any reason to indicate that he is planning to leave, having just renewed his contract with the Spanish giants for this season. He showed his commitment just this Saturday by scoring a superb goal in the club's 4-1 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga.

If not this year, there is a possibility that Modric may already be weighing his options for 2023. He will be available on a free transfer if Real Madrid do not offer him an extension before the end of the current campaign. He will also be free to open talks with a new club by January.

Ramos also joined PSG on a free transfer in 2021 after failing to agree an extension with Real Madrid. Navas, meanwhile, made the move two years earlier.

There are too many factors to consider if the three players are indeed planning to find a way to reunite in the PSG dressing room. Modric is still under contract with Los Blancos, making a move more plausible for next season. By that time, Ramos will be out of contract. He will need to prove himself this year if he wants to push for an extension.

Anything can still happen, but the Real Madrid fan base is not looking forward to more emotional departures in the near future.

