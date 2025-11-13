For Australian influencer Johnson Wen, also known as 'Pyjama Man', rushing a celebrity isn't a new hobby. Before he leapt a barricade to reach Ariana Grande in Singapore, he had already managed to get on stage with both Katy Perry and The Weeknd during their live concerts.

His latest stunt at the Wicked: For Good premiere on 13 November 2025, however, felt far more dangerous. The incident, which left Grande 'visibly shaken', was stopped only when co-star Cynthia Erivo physically intervened, raising serious questions about celebrity security.

What Went Wrong on the Wicked Yellow Carpet?

The chaotic moment occurred at the film's star-studded Asia-Pacific premiere at Universal Studios Singapore. The cast, including Grande, Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh, were making their way down a highly themed yellow-brick-road carpet, greeting fans and press.

Mobile phone footage, which quickly circulated online, shows Wen surging from the crowd, bypassing barriers and photographers, and wrapping an arm around Grande.

Co-star Cynthia Erivo, without hesitation, physically stepped between them and confronted the intruder. Security staff then scrambled to intervene and escorted Wen away as witnesses described screams from the crowd. Grande was visibly distressed and was comforted by her fellow cast members.

This is assault. Touching, and grabbing people without their consent is assault. Ariana Grande was assaulted and the person who did it thinks he’s cool for doing it. I’m so fucking livid. The entitlement of “fans”is grotesque.



I'm glad Cynthia Erivo was there, I'm glad…

A 'Troll's' History: From The Weeknd to the World Cup

The man was quickly identified by the media and online users as Johnson Wen, an Australian influencer who calls himself 'Pyjama Man'. His own social media profile boasts of his exploits, with a bio describing himself as 'Troll Most Hated' and the '2023 World Cup Final Pitch Invader'.

This Wicked incident is just the latest in a disturbing pattern of high-profile security breaches designed for social media notoriety. Wen has previously posted videos of himself successfully getting on stage during major concerts by both Katy Perry and The Weeknd.

Katy Perry reacts to fan storming the stage at her Sydney show:



"There's never going to be another show like this so just enjoy it."

In both prior instances, he managed to get close enough to hug the artists mid-performance before being led away by security, treating the encounters as personal victories.

Front row footage of the fan that jumped on stage at The Weeknd’s show in Melbourne Night 1 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/eJyvUAgF1y — 𝙼𝙴𝙼𝙴𝙽𝚃𝙾 𝙼𝙾𝚁𝙸 𝚇𝙾💀 (@MementoMoriXO) October 5, 2024

In a move that drew immediate condemnation, Wen posted a video of the Wicked incident to his Instagram account. He captioned it: 'Dear Ariana Grande, Thank You for letting me jump on the Yellow Carpet with You'.

More Than a Stunt: Why This Breach Was So Alarming

For many observers and fans, this was not just an awkward fan encounter but a frightening and unacceptable breach of safety. The moment was especially alarming given Grande's well-documented history with public trauma.

The singer has spoken publicly and candidly about her experience with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

That context transforms this physical intrusion from a simple publicity stunt into a potentially retraumatising event for the star. Mental health experts confirm that uninvited physical contact in a chaotic public setting can trigger acute stress reactions.

This is particularly true for individuals with a known history of trauma. Such incidents can produce lasting anxiety and a reluctance to engage in future public appearances.

It highlights why Erivo's quick, protective response was seen not just as a dramatic moment, but as a vital and immediate human line of defence. The focus now shifts to event organisers, who must answer how a person with such a public history of similar stunts could so easily breach a controlled, marquee event and physically reach one of its biggest stars.