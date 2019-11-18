Ariana Grande is "devastated" as she had to cancel a concert on her "Sweetener" tour amid her battle with health.

The singer took to social media on Sunday to share with her fans that she would have to cancel her concert in Lexington, Kentucky as she wasn't well.

"I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow. I'm not really sure what's going on. But, I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight," she explained in an Instagram story in a raspy voice. This came a day after she shared on her Instagram stories that she had been feeling sick.

The singer had given heads up to her fans on Saturday saying "I'm scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don't know what's happening with my body, and I'm really disappointed and freaked out of why I can't get better because it's been over three weeks at this point."

The 26-year-old said she is very upset as she had to cancel the concert, but informed the fans they will get a refund of their tickets. The singer also shared a video of herself using a steamer to help her breathe regularly, reports People.

"I am so sad and sorry. I'm so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded. I'm just really devastated... Thank you for understanding and sending love... I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry," Grande said while trying to hold back tears.

The "7 Rings" singer also apologised to her fans in a thread on Twitter and wrote: "crying. i cant tell u how much i love and appreciate u all or like effectively express what a blessing it is to have u in my life. thank u for your kindness and love. wish i were with u today more than anything. u have no idea. it sucks feeling like absolute s*** but it sucks way more to not be with u all. u mean the world. i hope u truly know. love u."

Grande's next performance for the Sweetener tour is scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.