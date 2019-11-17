Ariana Grande has opened up about her health issues in a recent post on social media. The singer revealed to her fans on Instagram that she may be forced to cancel more shows of her Sweetener tour. Grande warned fans that her head was 'splitting' during her last concert, in Charlottesville, and is hoping to get better for the next show.

The singer, who is currently performing on her Sweetener World Tour, shared several candid posts on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. Ariana Grande revealed to her fans that she has been feeling sick for "over three weeks at this point" and may possibly have to cancel her upcoming shows, People reports. The 26-year-old shared a lengthy statement with her 167 million followers, saying that if the doctor orders, she may be forced to call off her performances.

"Hi my loves. So I'm still very sick. I've been sick since the last London show. I don't know how it's possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I'm just in a lot of pain and it's difficult to breathe during the show. I am seeing my doctor and trying my v vest to get better for tomorrow's show. 'The last thing I would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left. 'I'm truly cherishing every moment of this... I just really don't know what's happening with my body right now and need to figure it out."

"Please take this as a gentle heads up.... I don't want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if God forbid I can't make the show happen. I'm on all the meds. Getting IV drips, doing everything I possibly can to pull through. Mum and friends are taking good care of me. Just a scary feeling. Love you with all my heart and will keep you posted."

Grande's fans were quick to react to her post. "Get well soon, we love you," one tweeted. Another said: "I love you. Please take time for yourself if you feel like you need to." "Take care of yourself & don't push yourself! If the show needs cancelling please cancel it," a follower replied.

Grande is scheduled to perform in Kentucky, on Sunday, however, given her present health situation, it not yet clear whether she will be able to do so.