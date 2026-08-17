Ariana Grande has seemingly taken her rekindled romance with Ricky Alvarez to another level after debuting an 'I do love you' tattoo that appears to match ink already worn by her former boyfriend.

Grande revealed the new tattoo across her collarbone during her 15 August Eternal Sunshine Tour performance at London's O2 Arena. The script appears similar to Alvarez's existing chest tattoo, although the lettering and positioning differ.

The apparent matching ink comes just days after Grande made her relationship with Alvarez public on Instagram, turning months of speculation into one of the singer's biggest recent personal developments.

Grande Reveals New Tattoo During London Show

Grande's new tattoo reads 'I do love you' in script across her collarbone. Fans quickly noticed its similarity to a tattoo Alvarez already has on his chest, prompting renewed interest in the pair's relationship.

The reveal took place during the opening night of Grande's London run, part of the final European stretch of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

While the tattoos appear to share the same wording, neither Grande nor Alvarez has publicly stated that they deliberately got matching tattoos for each other.

That distinction is important as the couple's renewed romance continues to attract intense online attention.

Relationship Went Public Days Earlier

The tattoo development follows Grande's decision to make her relationship with Alvarez visible on Instagram. On 12 August, the singer shared a photo dump containing two pictures with Alvarez and tagged him. The images showed the pair together, including one in which they appeared in coordinating outfits.

The post came after months of speculation surrounding the former couple, who have been seen together again during Grande's tour.

Their public reunion marked a significant shift from the earlier rumours, with Grande's own social-media activity providing the clearest indication yet of their renewed relationship.

Grande and Alvarez Previously Dated in 2015

Grande and Alvarez first became romantically involved in 2015, after he worked as a backup dancer during her touring career. They split in 2016 but remained close in the years that followed.

Alvarez's continued presence around Grande helped fuel speculation when they began appearing together again this year.

The pair's history also became part of Grande's music narrative through her 2018 song 'Thank U, Next', which referenced Alvarez alongside other former partners.

'Thank U, Next' Lyric Changes Fuelled Speculation

Before Grande went Instagram official, fans had already been watching her performances for clues about Alvarez.

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During her Eternal Sunshine Tour, Grande altered the Ricky Alvarez section of 'Thank U, Next' at multiple shows. One performance included the changed line, 'We always find our way back,' prompting speculation that the lyric reflected their renewed connection.

Those moments were followed by sightings of Alvarez around Grande's tour before the pair appeared together on her Instagram.

The tattoo now adds another visible development to the relationship timeline.

Matching Ink Adds to Romance Buzz

Earlier reports indicated Grande and Alvarez were taking their rekindled relationship slowly, with their longstanding friendship and Alvarez's closeness to her family forming part of their renewed connection.

The apparent matching tattoo represents a more overt signal than the earlier concert appearances and lyric changes, but it does not by itself establish what the couple's long-term plans are.

For now, Grande's Instagram activity and the new tattoo have given fans fresh evidence of the relationship, while neither star has publicly announced an engagement or marriage.