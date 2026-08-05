Media personality Frankie Grande, elder brother to pop superstar Ariana Grande, is facing polarising and harsh responses to revealing physique photos shared across X and Instagram.

The singer and former 'Big Brother' star posted gym updates at what netizens consider a deeply inconsiderate time.

'Go look after ur sister rather than seeking attention online', one X user wrote. 'U have leeched off of her for years, but you're still here all about yourself in her time of need?!!'

Ariana Grande's recent visibility, bolstered by her starring role in the 'Wicked' franchise, has been accompanied by intense digital scrutiny. The 33-year-old pop star has faced ongoing public concern regarding her perceived health and physical appearance.

July was hot 🥵 pic.twitter.com/wwzf1ZSxxs — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) August 3, 2026

Frankie's NSFW pictures were posted on 3 August, one day after it was announced that his younger sister would be taking an indefinite public hiatus.

Grande plans to complete her Eternal Sunshine tour in London on 1 September, before earning what a representative for the singer called a 'much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny'.

Grande will also be abandoning her return to London's West End, in which she was scheduled to appear alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey in a new production of Stephen Sondheim's 'Sunday in the Park with George'.

'It's not about wanting the old Ariana back. It's about wanting her to be healthy', one Youtube commenter wrote.

'At this point, im judging her team, friends, and family', notes another. 'This is insane'.

The elder Grande has been starring in the musical 'Titanique' on Broadway, which will be running until 20 September, and published his memoir, 'Supergay!', this June.

'Everything he does is to leech off his much more famous sibling', an online commenter wrote. 'The timing of this...'

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Amid the mixed reactions, #Weloveyouariana has been trending on social media. Some fans have called out the focus on women's bodies, while others insist upon a genuine concern for her well-being.

Frankie Grande has spoken candidly about his body-forward approach to public appearances. For his music video 'Boys', he told PRIDE magazine, 'Yes, I'm totally naked! I think it's time. I think it's time for gay men to be doing it like Britney [Spears]. You know what I'm saying? Just like... naked'.

Frankie announced via X on August 4th that he would also be taking a brief break from Titanique, taking 6-8 August off for 'shore leave'. Neither Grande has publicly commented on the recent discourse.

Frankie's physique posts and social media updates have ignited a fierce debate online, exposing how modern parasocial scrutiny relentlessly tracks every move made by those adjacent to global megastars. Ultimately, whether navigating digital vitriol, protective fan bases, or rigorous tour schedules, the episode serves as a sharp reminder that maintaining personal well-being under the relentless glare of international media remains a high-stakes challenge for the entire family.