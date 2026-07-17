As reports suggest that Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez are giving their relationship another chance nearly a decade after they first dated, many fans are asking another question: who's richer?

According to multiple celebrity wealth estimates, there is little contest financially. Grande has transformed herself from a Nickelodeon star into one of the world's highest-paid entertainers, while Alvarez has built a successful but far less lucrative career as a professional dancer and choreographer.

The renewed romance comes after PEOPLE reported that the pair are 'taking things very slowly,' with a source saying Grande feels she can 'be herself around Ricky' and values him as a dependable friend.

Ariana Grande's Net Worth

Ariana Grande's estimated net worth is around $250 million (£185 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth. The 33-year-old has earned hundreds of millions through chart-topping albums, world tours, endorsement deals, and acting roles.

Her recent career has expanded beyond music. Grande starred as Glinda in Wicked and is expected to reprise the role in the sequel, while also preparing to release her eighth studio album, Petal.

She has also built a successful business portfolio through her fragrances and her beauty brand r.e.m. beauty, adding another significant revenue stream beyond touring and streaming royalties. Grande remains one of Spotify's most-streamed female artists and continues to command lucrative endorsement partnerships with luxury and beauty brands.

Ricky Alvarez's Net Worth

Ricky Alvarez's estimated net worth is believed to be around $2 million (£1.5 million), although publicly available estimates vary. Unlike Grande, Alvarez has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

The 35-year-old built his career as a professional dancer and choreographer, working with Grande during her Honeymoon Tour before the pair began dating in 2015. Since then, he has continued working in the entertainment industry behind the scenes while maintaining a relatively private public profile.

Although his earnings are modest compared with Grande's global success, Alvarez has established a steady career spanning more than a decade in live performance and choreography.

Who Has the Bigger Fortune?

Read more Ariana Grande Rekindles Romance With Ricky Alvarez: Insiders Reveal They're 'Taking It Slow' Ariana Grande Rekindles Romance With Ricky Alvarez: Insiders Reveal They're 'Taking It Slow'

Based on publicly available estimates, Grande's fortune exceeds Alvarez's by roughly $248 million. The gap reflects the different trajectories of their careers.

While Grande became one of the biggest names in pop music before expanding into Hollywood and beauty, Alvarez has remained primarily focused on dance and choreography. Celebrity net worth estimates should be treated as approximations because neither Grande nor Alvarez has publicly disclosed their personal wealth.

Why Fans Think They're Back Together

Speculation about a reunion has intensified over the past two weeks. Earlier this month, PEOPLE reported that Alvarez spent the Fourth of July weekend with Grande and her family in Florida.

The singer has also fuelled rumours during her Eternal Sunshine Tour by changing the lyrics to her 2018 hit 'Thank U, Next', replacing the original line about Alvarez with references including, 'I know he's still got my back' and, during his birthday concert appearance, 'We always find our way back.'

Grande famously referenced Alvarez in 'Thank U, Next', but recent lyric changes during her tour have convinced many fans the former couple may be finding their way back to one another.

According to PEOPLE's source, the pair are not rushing into a serious relationship. 'They're not jumping into anything serious right away, but Ari is happy to have him back in her life,' the source said.

Whether the reunion becomes a lasting romance remains to be seen, but financially there is no mystery. Grande remains one of the wealthiest entertainers in music, with a fortune that dwarfs that of her former boyfriend.