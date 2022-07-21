Mikel Arteta confirmed Arsenal's fifth signing of the summer following the Gunners' 3-1 win over Orlando City on Wednesday. The Spanish coach also spoke about the club's plans to trim the squad while continuing to look out for additions before Deadline Day on Aug. 31.

Oleksandr Zinchenko will join Gabriel Jesus in joining Arsenal from Manchester City after the two clubs reached an agreement over a £32 million deal. The Ukrainian has signed a four-year deal with the north Londoners, and was spotted in the stands at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday night.

"Yeah, as you've seen he is here," Arteta said when asked about Zinchenko's imminent arrival, as quoted on Arsenal.com.

"There are still a few formalities to get everything completed but we're really happy to have him. I know the player really well, he's an exceptional footballer and he is someone that is going to bring as well another competitive edge to that dressing room."

The former City assistant coach was asked about further incomings following the Ukraine international's arrival. Arteta indicated that the club will now focus on trimming the squad before seeking further additions.

A number of first-team players currently on Arsenal's pre-season tour of the United States are expected to depart this summer. The likes of Ainsley-Maitland Niles, Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira, Hector Bellerin and Reiss Nelson, who were on loan last season are expected to be told to find new employment.

"We have a large squad so we have to make some decisions as well on the players that we're not going to be using consistently and be fair and straight with them and that's a process that is going to start very soon as well," Arteta added.

Arsenal remain in the market for a wide forward to potentially replace Nicolas Pepe, who has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer. A ball-playing midfielder is also on the agenda, with Youri Tielemans constantly mentioned as a potential signing.

Arteta confirmed that the squad is not closed for additions until the transfer window remains open. The Athletic's David Ornstein also indicated that Arsenal will focus on departures before making any further moves in the transfer market following Zinchenko's arrival.

"Today, we are still in pre-season, the window is not closed, the squad is not closed and we will set our target internally, but they won't be at the end of the season, it will be much shorter because that's still to far and a lot of things could happen."