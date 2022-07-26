Olympique Marseille are continuing their pursuit of William Saliba despite Arsenal making it clear that he is not for sale. The Gunners have a clear plan in place for the Frenchman's development after integrating him into the first-team during pre-season.

Mikel Arteta has sent Saliba out on loan for the last two campaigns after deeming him not ready for the rigours of the Premier League. It seems to have paid off, with the France international returning in peak physical condition to deal with the demands posed by the English top-flight.

The 20-year-old impressed during his loan spell with Marseille last season. Saliba helped Jorge Sampaoli's side finish second in Ligue 1 as he went on to win the French top-flight's Young Player of the Year award.

The young France international's impact has seen the Ligue 1 club return to try and sign him on a permanent basis. According to Fabrizio Romano, Saliba's agent Djibril Niang met with the Marseille president earlier this week amid claims the French club could return with yet another offer.

Excl: Olympique Marseille president Pablo Longoria was in London tonight to meet up with William Saliba’s agent for dinner. 🚨🔵 #OM



Arsenal consider Saliba important part of the team. “I’m pleased to see the way he is playing. He’s already a top player”, Mikel Arteta said. pic.twitter.com/rk00ySqhaT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

Arsenal, however, are expected to reject any advances from interested suitors, with Arteta considering Saliba a key part of his plans going into the 2022-23 campaign. The Spanish coach was impressed with his performances during pre-season and could offer him a starting role against Crystal Palace on Aug. 6.

"I am really pleased to see the way he is playing, the way he has adapted to the team, the maturity that he's shown at 21 years old, carry on doing it. We will keep developing him, he has huge potential, he is already a top player and we have to make him even better," Arteta told Arsenal.com.

The manager of the north London club was speaking following Saliba's impressive showing in Arsenal's 4-0 demolition of Chelsea in the United States. Apart from considering him an important player for 2022-23, the club are also looking to tie the Frenchman down to a new deal.

As per sports journalist Freddie Paxton, Arsenal have already reached an agreement with Saliba over a new long-term deal. Talks are expected to have taken place prior to the US pre-season tour with only an announcement being awaited.

"It is my understanding that William Saliba has already agreed a new deal to extend his AFC contract after positive talks before the US tour. Arsenal pleased with his development and see him as an important part of the future," Paxton wrote.