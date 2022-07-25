Arsenal Football Club are by no means done with their summer transfer business despite spending around £115 million on five signings. Edu Gaspar, the club's technical director, confirmed the Gunners will be active until deadline day with further incomings and outgoings expected.

Similar to last summer, Mikel Arteta has been backed by the club bosses with enough funds to continue his squad rebuild. Gabriel Jesus was the Spanish coach's top target, and the Brazilian rejected overtures from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to join the Emirates Stadium outfit.

The Brazil international was not the only one to reunite with his former Manchester City coach, as Arsenal also agreed a deal with Pep Guardiola's side for Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukraine international was the Gunners' fifth signing of the summer to take their spending over £115 million.

Edu admitted that he was pleased with Arsenal's progress thus far in the transfer market, with everything going according to plan. The former Gunners midfielder was clear when he stated "there's still a lot to do" as there is still over a month to go before transfer deadline day on Aug. 31.

I'm pleased, but to say how close is difficult because there's still a lot to do, we are in the middle of the transfer window and things can happen," Edu told Arsenal.com.

"What we have to be is really focused and be prepared for every single situation, opportunities maybe can happen, clubs can sometimes come to us to see if there is a possibility to get players on loan or buy players."

Arteta has spoken about the need to trim the squad with a number of first-team players expected to be deemed surplus to requirements. The likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Reiss Nelson and Bernd Leno are expected to leave in the coming weeks.

The north London club's technical director confirmed that players that are not part of the manager's plans will be told to seek pastures new. A few players could also leave on loan with a view to continue their development before returning to join the Arsenal first team.

"We have a plan for every single player in the squad and that's why I said there's still a lot to do in this transfer window because we have to balance the squad in the best way possible," Edu added.

"For the players who probably aren't going to have a lot of minutes here, we have to expose the players to have minutes in another place to keep developing the player, keep the player's valuation et cetera, so that's the way we plan it."