Neal Maupay shocked Arsenal five minutes into stoppage time by scoring the match winner for relegation-threatened Brighton on Saturday. The match ended 2-1, with the Gunners suffering an embarrassing loss while also losing a player to injury.

It was a big win for Brighton, who were struggling to stay afloat near the bottom of the table. After the victory, they now find themselves in 15th place and five points clear of the teams in the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Arsenal has slipped down to tenth place, with the European spots drifting further away.

After the match, Maupay shared his thoughts about what transpired, especially after an altercation at the final whistle. While speaking to BBC Sport, he sent a big message to the opponents. "Some of their players need to learn what is humility," he said. The match hero singled out fellow Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi, whom he said had been doing a lot of trash talking throughout the match. "That's what happens when you talk too much on the pitch," said Maupay.

For his part, the Brighton striker let his performance do the talking. His ninth goal of the season sealed his club's first Premier League win in 2020. On the other hand, Arsenal will be extremely disappointed to drop another three points, especially since they took the lead by scoring the first goal of the evening with just 20 minutes left in the match.

However, Lewis Dunk quickly scored an equaliser. It was looking like both teams could have shared the spoils from the evening when the Frenchman made the brilliant strike for Brighton late into stoppage time. Apart from suffering back-to-back losses since the resumption of the league, Arsenal might also have to deal with the remaining eight games without their top keeper.

Bernd Leno was taken out on a stretcher after an awkward landing on his ankle after a challenge between his posts. The incident also involved Maupay, who was a real thorn on Arsenal's side on Saturday.