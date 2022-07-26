Arsenal Football Club are still in the market for a wide forward after losing Raphinha to FC Barcelona. The Gunners are said to be monitoring a number of players in England and abroad, but no particular name has been specifically mentioned.

West Ham United star Jared Bowen's name has recently cropped up as a potential target, but the Hammers are not overly concerned. The north London club are not perceived to be a big threat unlike Liverpool, who had identified him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Reds dropped their interest after the Egyptian winger decided to extend his stay at Anfield after the club gave into his £400,000-a-week contract demands. Arsenal are thought to be the latest club pondering a move for the England international.

However, according to Dean Jones, West Ham are not worried about the prospect of losing Bowen to Mikel Arteta's team. The Hammers hierarchy feels that the lure of the north London club will not be as strong as Liverpool, who can genuinely offer the Englishman a chance of winning the Premier League title in the short-term.

"It will be so difficult to get him out of West Ham. West Ham were slightly concerned about Liverpool, that was the one where they thought his head could be turned by that, they have a lot of money to offer and if it all landed it would be difficult to stop the player from going," Jones said, as quoted on HITC.

"I don't think there is that same feeling around Arsenal, that's the only one I've checked out, I haven't checked the Chelsea one yet, but the Arsenal rumour, there wasn't much concern about it."

The 25-year-old had a stellar season under David Moyes. The English winger scored 17 goals and assisted a further 13 in 50 appearances in all competitions to help West Ham finish seventh in the Premier League.

Bowen has a contract with the Hammers until the summer of 2025, which will make it difficult for interested suitors to prize him away. It will require a substantial bid from Arsenal to tempt their London rivals to part with their top marksman from last season.