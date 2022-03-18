Arsenal FC is reportedly in the process of making a shock move to sign Real Madrid CF forward Eden Hazard. The Belgian has failed to recapture his Chelsea form at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Mikel Arteta seems convinced that he may be able to thrive again back in the Premier League.

Hazard joined Real Madrid back in 2019 with high hopes that he could be Cristiano Ronaldo's successor. He even donned the number 7 shirt a year after the prolific Portuguese star left the Spanish capital with a trail of trophies and a string of goal-scoring records behind him.

However, what was deemed to be the first of many new "Galacticos" signings has been a flop so far. In three seasons, Hazard has only featured in 40 matches and has scored an abysmal six times. He has spent most of his time in the recovery room due to a series of nagging injuries, but he has not impressed during the pockets of time wherein he has been fit and available.

Arsenal wants to jump on the opportunity to sign an experienced attacker, and Real Madrid may not be opposed to the opportunity to free themselves of Hazard's paycheck this summer. Los Blancos are expecting the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, and are also in hot pursuit of Erling Haaland. If one or both new strikers arrive, Hazard may be forced to rethink his future.

He had previously expressed his commitment to the Spanish giants, saying that he is still determined to prove that he deserves to be a Galactico. This has not happened as yet, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior keeping a firm grip on the starting positions up front. Even the likes of Marco Asensio and Rodrygo Goes are higher up the pecking order than Hazard at the moment.

Arsenal are currently working hard to stay in the Champions League spots to qualify for next season, and if they do, that could be a major selling point in their bid to attract new signings. It will be a gamble for the Gunners to sign Hazard, who may or may not return to full fitness in the coming season.

If Hazard decides to seek pastures new, Newcastle may also challenge Arsenal for the Belgian's signature. The newly-acquired club is flush with Saudi cash, and they are determined to bump up the star power of their squad and compete for trophies as soon as possible.

Nevertheless, Marca reports that Arsenal have already made contact with Hazard's camp, and their pursuit is something to be taken seriously. Real Madrid clearly has big plans for the summer, and it remains to be seen what Hazard will decide to do about his future.