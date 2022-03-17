The race for Erling Braut Haaland is heating up, with the Borussia Dortmund striker expected to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks. There is almost no doubt that he will leave the German Bundesliga team in the summer for pastures new, with Manchester City and Real Madrid the current frontrunners for his signature.

The 21-year-old has been prolific since joining Dortmund in 2020. Having scored 80 goals in 81 games for the German club, he is now ready to take the next step in his career. Haaland is contracted to the Bundesliga giants until the end of the 2024 season, but can leave if interested clubs meet his €80 million release clause.

As per Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Haaland will decide his next destination in the not so distant future. Moreover, interested clubs will not have to negotiate with Dortmund, as they will simply be required to meet the clause in his contract to engineer the move.

Despite the Norwegian striker being available for a relative bargain in today's times, clubs are aware that it will take a mammoth financial outlay to complete the deal. Haaland is expected to demand hefty wages, while agent Mino Raiola's commissions are also expected to be high.

However, the Norway international, who has scored 23 goals in all competitions this year, is not expected to make his decision based on the wages on offer. He is also interested in understanding the project and the manager's plan for him before making a final decision.

Manchester City were installed as the favourites to land his signature with a mega offer on the table. Dortmund advisor Matthias Sammer even joked that he fainted after seeing the Premier League champions' financial terms on offer to Haaland.

However, according to Sport, Real are said to have made progress in their bid to sign Haaland in recent days. Dortmund general director, Hans-Joachim Watzke, is expected to travel to the Spanish capital to hold talks with Florentino Perez over a move for the former Red Bull Salzburg hitman.

Dortmund are keen to conclude the deal at the earliest as the €80 million will help them find a suitable replacement for the Norwegian. The Bundesliga club is expected to sign Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi as Haaland's replacement, with the Germany international currently impressing in the Austrian Bundesliga.