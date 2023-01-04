Mikel Arteta reiterated the need for January reinforcements after seeing his team lack the cutting edge in the final third on Tuesday night against Newcastle United. The Spaniard had limited options to make an impact off the bench, with the Gunners starved of options in attack.

The North London club failed to score in a Premier League game for the first time this season as they settled for a 0-0 draw. Arsenal had 17 shots against a stubborn Newcastle defence, but failed to create too many clear cut chances.

Eddie Nketiah remains Arteta's only option at number nine following Gabriel Jesus's long-term knee injury at the World Cup. Arsenal is in the market for attacking reinforcements, and Tuesday's struggle in front of goal highlighted the urgent need for a forward.

Arteta was unable to give specifics regarding Arsenal's plan during the January transfer window. But, he implored technical director Edu and the Arsenal board to bring in players at the earliest.

"I don't know, it's a question for Edu and the board to respond," Arteta told reporters when asked about specific plans in January.

"We are trying to improve the squad in every window. This is no different, we will do our best because we cannot waste any window with the squad numbers that we have so we shall try."

The north Londoners have been linked with moves for attacking players since last month. Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix have been the two most mentioned names in recent days.

Mudryk remains Arsenal's top target with the club already having their opening bid of €40 million plus a further €25 million in add-ons rejected. The Gunners have returned with a second offer in the hope of reaching an agreement.

The second bid is said to be closer to €55 million up front with a further €15 million in add-ons. Arsenal is hoping that the second offer will be enough to convince the Shakhtar board to grant Mudryk his wish of moving to the Emirates Stadium this month.

The 21-year- old winger has made no secret of his desire to join Arsenal in recent weeks, constantly posting his admiration of the club and Arteta on social media. Moreover, the player is already said to have accepted personal terms and held conversations with the Spanish coach about his possible role in the team.