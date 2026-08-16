Arsenal opened the 2026-27 season with a 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield, giving new City manager Enzo Maresca a difficult first competitive test as he begins reshaping the side following Pep Guardiola's departure.

Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and Martin Ødegaard scored at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff as Arsenal controlled much of the contest. The result also gave Mikel Arteta's side its first trophy of the new campaign, while Maresca's rebuilding project immediately faced one of its strongest early benchmarks.

Calafiori, Havertz and Ødegaard Strike as Arsenal Dominate

Arsenal needed only 23 seconds to take the lead. Calafiori finished from close range after a fast start from the Premier League champions, giving City almost no time to settle into Maresca's first competitive match.

Havertz doubled Arsenal's advantage in the 28th minute, before Ødegaard added a third shortly after the restart. City's official match report confirmed that the three goals came from Calafiori, Havertz and Ødegaard, leaving Maresca's team with no response as Arsenal protected its clean sheet.

The result was particularly notable because the Community Shield represented Maresca's first competitive fixture since replacing Guardiola. It also provided an early comparison between an established Arsenal side and a Manchester City team adjusting to a new manager and a different phase in its development.

Maresca Rebuild Faces Early Test of Credentials

The defeat does not determine how City's season will develop, but it highlights the scale of the task facing Maresca. Guardiola's departure marks the end of a long period of continuity at City, with the club entering a campaign under a new manager for the first time in more than a decade.

Maresca therefore has to establish his own methods while maintaining the level of performance expected from a team that has competed for major honours consistently during Guardiola's tenure. The Community Shield also featured changes within the playing squad, with City including new arrivals and players adapting to new roles, while the absence of Rodri was another factor in the midfield.

Arsenal's ability to disrupt City's play meant Maresca had limited opportunity to impose his approach during the match. Maresca has also indicated further work could be required before the transfer window closes, suggesting the squad-building process is not necessarily complete.

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Community Shield Offers Perspective Rather Than a Verdict

Despite the 3-0 scoreline, the Community Shield remains an early-season fixture rather than a measure of an entire campaign. Arsenal's preparation and squad continuity cannot automatically be compared with a City team beginning a managerial transition.

For Maresca, however, the match provided useful evidence of where his side must improve. City struggled to create clear opportunities, while Arsenal scored in the opening minute and twice more before the match had passed the hour mark.

The next stage of the rebuild will therefore be about turning the lessons from Cardiff into improvements before the Premier League season begins. The result gives Arsenal an early piece of silverware, but for Maresca, it provides a clear first indication of the work required to establish his Manchester City team.