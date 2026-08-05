Xabi Alonso has insisted that Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill were deliberately left out of Chelsea's pre-season defeat to Juventus to protect their fitness, not because of concerns over form or selection status.

The Blues fell short against the Italian side in a competitive friendly that highlighted both positives and areas for improvement ahead of the new campaign. Attention quickly moved away from the scoreline to the absence of two key first-team players, prompting questions from supporters and pundits.

Fitness Over Results in Pre-Season Planning

Speaking after the match, Alonso clarified that both Palmer and Colwill were rested as part of a wider workload management plan. With the Premier League season approaching, the Chelsea head coach stressed the need to reduce unnecessary risk in pre-season fixtures.

Alonso indicated that pre-season is not solely about results but about preparing the squad physically and tactically. He suggested that Cole and Levi have had heavy workloads recently, and the staff decided it was better to give them recovery time rather than involve them in this match.

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Impact of Palmer and Colwill's Absence

Palmer, one of Chelsea's most effective performers last season, has been central to the team's attacking set-up. Colwill remains an important option in defence, providing composure and flexibility across the back line. Their absence affected Chelsea's balance against Juventus, particularly in transitions and defensive organisation.

Despite the defeat, Alonso kept the focus on the long-term aims of pre-season. The Spanish manager has repeatedly pointed out that these matches are used to test tactics, assess squad depth and build match fitness rather than serve as must-win occasions.

Opportunities for Squad Rotation and Youth

Chelsea made full use of the fixture to rotate, handing minutes to fringe players and younger prospects looking to step up to the senior squad. Although the result went against them, there were signs of promise among the less experienced players, which Alonso was keen to recognise.

The team has seen some good moments from the younger players in this match. The coaching staff knows this is part of their development and these games are valuable for understanding what they can bring to the team.

A Long-Term Approach to Player Management

The decision to rest key players also reflects a wider trend among leading clubs to prioritise sports science and data-led load management. With congested schedules and increasing physical demands, managers are becoming more cautious about overworking players before the competitive season begins.

For Chelsea, the focus now turns to refining their system and building cohesion within the squad. Alonso's approach points to an emphasis on sustainability and long-term performance rather than short-term outcomes.

Fans may want to see full-strength line-ups and positive scorelines, but the manager's approach reflects a broader plan. By carefully managing players like Palmer and Colwill, Chelsea aim to start the new season with a fit and prepared squad.

As pre-season continues, the expectation is that both players will return to action soon, offering a clearer indication of Alonso's preferred starting XI. Until then, the priority remains preparation, patience and ensuring the team are ready when the competitive fixtures begin.