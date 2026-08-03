Trent Alexander-Arnold's first season at Real Madrid has stalled on just seven assists, fuelling growing calls in England for a shock return to Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's old club struggle to plug a glaring gap at right-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's move from Liverpool to Real Madrid seemed to be the perfect trajectory for this young footballer's career. However, in just over a year later, rumour has it that the England international is bound for a return to Anfield.

While neither Liverpool nor Real Madrid have announced any moves, the speculations have gathered pace. Liverpool has a big hole to fill at the right-back position, while Alexander-Arnold has struggled to reproduce the form that made him one of the Premier League's best defenders.

The 27-year-old's first season in Spain has been disrupted by injuries and as a result, he only managed seven assists which is a significant drop from his impressive numbers during his Liverpool days.

Slow Start in Spain

Alexander-Arnold ended his long association with Liverpool last summer after choosing not to renew his contract. Although he was set to leave on a free transfer, Liverpool agreed to release him a month early after Real Madrid paid a reported fee of more than £11 million to allow him to play for Los Blancos in Club World Cup.

The move appeared to be a dream opportunity, but it has yet to deliver the success many expected.

Injuries have derailed his progress, while further competition has limited his opportunities to establish himself as a regular starter. Although his passing range and vision still cannot be denied, he has not enjoyed the same success he had during his years at Anfield.

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Liverpool Still Feeling the Loss

Back on Merseyside, Liverpool is still looking to replace Alexander-Arnold's skillset which are attributes difficult to replicate.

His ability to dictate play from deep, switch the ball across the pitch and deliver dangerous crosses made him a key part of Liverpool's attack for several seasons.

Conor Bradley remains questionable due to injuries, while Jeremie Frimpong has shown promise but has yet to string consistent performances. That has left Liverpool with problems over the right-back position heading into the season.

Shocking Reunion Talk Gathers Pace

Sports insider Angelina Kelly believes Liverpool should consider bringing Alexander-Arnold back to address their roster problems.

Kelly acknowledged that fans remain disappointed by the 27-year old defender's decision from a year ago, considering he himself hailed from Liverpool and was a local hero. However, she also thinks one could not downsize the opportunity he was presented by joining Real Madrid.

With both parties currently struggling, the amicable relationship should be bound to a reunion.

Can He Win Back the Fans?

Even if Liverpool were interested, their fanbase may prove to be the biggest challenge.

Alexander-Arnold's exit left a bitter taste in the fans' mouths and a quick return after only one season could be viewed with lots of skepticism, with some questioning whether it would be driven by commitment or convenience.

Others, however, would argue that football is about improving the squad, and few players understand Liverpool's style of play better than Alexander-Arnold.

Future Still Unclear

Despite the growing speculation, there is no official update whether Real Madrid is ready to part ways with the defender. He remains part of the club's plans and recently started at right-back in a pre-season friendly match against Fiorentina.

However, if his struggles continue and Liverpool's right-back issues remain undealt, these rumours are not going away anytime soon. At present, it remains nothing more than an intriguing possibility, yet a storyline that continues to gather attention.