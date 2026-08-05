Vinicius Junior has wiped his entire Instagram history, deleting every post and blanking his profile picture as speculation swirls over his Real Madrid future. The 26-year-old Brazilian, whose account carries close to 64 million followers, now shows no photographs, no bio and no profile image.

The timing has placed the winger back at the centre of transfer rumours, with Arsenal continuing to be linked to a move and Real Madrid simultaneously pushing a fresh contract offer to keep him at the Bernabéu.

A Blank Profile Reignites Transfer Talk

Vinicius added to the uncertainty by wiping his entire Instagram history this week, with the page now showing no images, bio or profile picture. All photographs from his training sessions and matches for Real Madrid have been removed from the account.

Such social media clear-outs are common among modern footballers, and fans often read them as a sign of dissatisfaction with a player's current club. Fans reacted swiftly online, with one writing that Vinicius had 'wiped Real Madrid from his IG completely,' while another asked whether it signalled 'a contract renewal or a departure.'

However, the picture may be less dramatic than it first appears. Separate reporting indicates Vinicius made these exact changes around his 26th birthday on 12 July, switching to a blank profile picture and removing Real Madrid references at that time. This means the profile had looked this way for more than two weeks before the latest wave of speculation. He has made similar adjustments before, particularly following difficult moments with sections of the Bernabéu crowd.

Real Madrid's Contract Offer

Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident of retaining Vinicius after tabling a lucrative new deal, according to reporting from the Daily Mail. The proposed terms include a substantial salary increase that would see the forward earn £18.5 million ($23.4m) per year.

Talks over an extension to his current deal, which expires next June, first began in January 2025. Despite expectations that negotiations would gather pace after the World Cup, there had been no breakthrough over a new contract as of recent weeks, with the Brazilian's future unresolved.

José Mourinho, who has returned to Real Madrid for a second spell in charge, views Vinicius as a vital component of his rebuild of the squad. That comes despite a turbulent previous campaign in which Real Madrid went a second consecutive season without winning a major trophy, leaving the club determined not to lose their prized asset on a free transfer.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid are increasingly confident to receive final green light from Vinicius Jr on new contract.



New proposal being discussed but Madrid optimistic and Vini Jr’s camp also positive after today’s meeting.



José Mourinho also got involved.



🎥➕ https://t.co/fjTyUmqlAw pic.twitter.com/p2nR5iAfM7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2026

Arsenal's Interest and What Comes Next

Arsenal are closely monitoring the situation as they look to strengthen their squad, waiting in the wings to capitalise on any breakdown in Real Madrid's renewal talks. The Brazilian's social media changes came as news broke of a meeting between his camp and Real Madrid over a new deal, following what had been something of a standoff between the two parties. Real Madrid have since improved their contract offer to the 26-year-old, though whether the new terms meet the expectations of Vinicius and his camp remains to be seen.

Read more Ariana Grande Is 'Possibly Dying in Front of Us', Warns Jameela Jamil After 'Petal' Music Video Sparks Alarm Ariana Grande Is 'Possibly Dying in Front of Us', Warns Jameela Jamil After 'Petal' Music Video Sparks Alarm

Despite the uncertainty, Vinicius returned to Real Madrid's pre-season camp to undergo standard medical tests and begin training under Mourinho. Some observers point to this detail as a sign he remains committed to the club regardless of the social media activity.

Reaction to the deleted posts has been mixed among supporters, with one fan account replying that the changes seemed 'far more angled to a renewal... cuz if he played for Madrid he would never delete that from his page.' No official statement has been issued by Vinicius, his representatives or Real Madrid addressing the reasoning behind the Instagram changes directly.

Whether the wiped profile proves to be a genuine signal or simply routine social media housekeeping, the saga now rests on the outcome of ongoing contract talks at the Bernabéu.