Matthias Jaissle suffered his first defeat as Newcastle United head coach as Everton claimed a 3-1 victory in their pre-season meeting at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. The result came just three days after Jaissle had begun his Newcastle tenure with a 2-1 victory over Valencia in Spain. The German coach had already earned a win in his opener, but his second match ended with Newcastle conceding three goals.

The fixture was part of Newcastle's preparations for the 2026/27 campaign, with the club due to begin its Premier League season against Liverpool on 23 August. The match was another opportunity for Jaissle to assess a squad undergoing significant change during the summer.

Newcastle appointed Jaissle after Eddie Howe's departure, with the 38-year-old arriving from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. He had previously won back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles with Red Bull Salzburg and two AFC Champions League titles with Al-Ahli.

Everton Build Three-Goal Lead

Everton took control of the match through goals from Thierno Barry, Iliman Ndiaye and Tyrique George. Barry opened the scoring after Sven Botman was caught in possession, allowing Everton to capitalise on the error. Ndiaye then doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Joelinton conceded a penalty.

Everton added a third after the interval when George found the net from distance, putting David Moyes' side three goals ahead. Newcastle did find a response late in the match. Harvey Barnes scored in the closing stages after being set up by Jacob Murphy, but Everton held on to claim a 3-1 victory.

The result continued Everton's pre-season preparations before their final friendly against Lille on 15 August. Newcastle, meanwhile, have further tests against Bayer Leverkusen and Strasbourg before the Premier League campaign begins.

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Newcastle Face Early Questions Under Jaissle

The defeat gives Jaissle another opportunity to assess where his squad needs strengthening before the competitive season begins. The manager had already acknowledged before the Everton match that Newcastle were in a period of transition following the departures of several important players. Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and captain Bruno Guimaraes have all departed, leaving Jaissle with a squad that includes several younger players.

That transition was evident in the pre-season schedule. Jaissle gave opportunities to young players during his opening match against Valencia, while Newcastle's squad continued to be adjusted during the summer. The Everton defeat should be viewed in its pre-season context rather than as a competitive barometer. Newcastle's immediate focus will be on using the remaining friendlies to develop Jaissle's preferred style and determine the squad he wants for the opening Premier League fixture.

The match also highlighted the importance of defensive consistency. Newcastle conceded three times before Barnes' late response, giving Jaissle areas to address during the remaining preparation period. With a new manager and a changing squad, the friendlies provide valuable time to establish partnerships and improve the team's understanding of his tactical approach. For Jaissle, the 3-1 loss represents his first setback in the Newcastle dugout.

With Liverpool awaiting at St James' Park on 23 August, the remaining preparation period will provide the new head coach with further opportunities to address the issues exposed by Everton and establish a more settled side before the competitive season begins.