Arsenal have been active in this summer's transfer window, signing four players thus far. The Gunners have also failed in their bid to sign more players after being usurped by rivals at the last minute or players themselves choosing not to join the club.

The north London club has now changed its tactics, with technical director Edu Gaspar looking for a commitment from the player before making an offer. Arsenal has no intention of opening negotiations with a club to then only be told the player has chosen another interested suitor.

Gabriel Jesus became Arsenal's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira. Mikel Arteta has switched his focus to strengthening Arsenal's midfield and defence following the Brazilian's arrival.

Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez was high on the Spanish coach's wanted list, but despite multiple bids, Arsenal was unable to reach an agreement with the Eredivisie club. Initially, the Argentina international was open to joining Arsenal, but has since chosen Manchester United and a reunion with former manager Erik ten Hag.

Arteta has now shifted focus to his midfield, with Arsenal keen to sign Lyon's Lucas Paqueta. The Ligue 1 club is open to selling the Brazil international, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, and will even accept a fee lower than club president Jean-Michel Aulas' initial £70 million valuation.

"Lyon will seriously consider offers for Lucas Paqueta for £55m (€65m). Jean-Michel Aulas will not hold out for the near £70 million price-tag he quoted in January. Lyon accept Paqueta wants to leave this window & won't stand in his way if they receive a satisfactory offer," Jacobs wrote.

Arsenal is among three clubs interested in signing Paqueta this summer, but is yet to make a formal offer to Lyon. Edu has begun contacts with the player's representatives, and wants a "buy-in" from the Brazilian before approaching Lyon with an initial offer.

The north Londoners are expected to be joined by Newcastle United and AS Roma in the race for Paqueta's signature. Edu will not get into a bidding war with the Saudi-backed Tyneside club, and is hence approaching the player first to gauge his interest in moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta also has other targets on his wanted list for midfield reinforcements this summer. Apart from Paqueta, the Gunners are also monitoring Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.