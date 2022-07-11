Arsenal have completed four signings thus far this transfer window. Mikel Arteta is still not done with his transfer business, with technical director Edu Gaspar continuing negotiations to make further additions to the squad.

The Spanish coach has strengthened his forward line with the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Marquinhos, while bolstering his midfield with FC Porto's Fabio Vieira. Arteta also signed goalkeeper Matt Turner as backup for Aaron Ramsdale.

After moving fast in the initial stages of the transfer window, Arsenal are now struggling to land their top targets. The Gunners are now looking at alternates in case Plan A fails in the coming weeks.

Leeds United winger Raphinha, Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans were top of Arteta's wanted list. It looks unlikely for Arsenal to land the former two, while the north Londoners are yet to make a formal offer for Tielemans.

Arsenal were the front runners for both Raphinha and Martinez - valued at a combined £100 million - before being usurped by Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United respectively. The Gunners' domestic rivals have now moved ahead after having bid more than the north London outfit.

The Emirates Stadium outfit are now looking at alternate players in both - wide forward and left back - positions after losing out on their primary targets. Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo and Lille's Edon Zhergova have been identified as potential targets.

Grimaldo, a product of the famed La Masia academy, has been impressive for Benfica. The left-back played 47 games in all competitions last season, scoring six and assisting nine goals.

Grimaldo has just one year remaining on his current deal, and Benfica have no intention of letting him leave on a free transfer next summer. The Portuguese club value him at around £6 million, and the Gunners have reportedly submitted an offer matching his valuation.

🚨 Arsenal have ‘intensified’ their interest in Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo & are set to make a €7m offer this week, a deal that ‘pleases’ Benfica. [@JornalNoticias] #afc pic.twitter.com/z2cm1V5Y4Z — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 9, 2022

Zhergova, meanwhile, emerged as a target after Raphinha slipped through Arsenal's fingers owing to Leeds' hefty demands. The Lille winger, who has been labelled the next Eden Hazard, has impressed since signing for the Ligue 1 club in January.

Arsenal are yet to make a concrete offer for the Kosovo international, but he is thought be among a list of alternates for the wide forward position. The Gunners are likely to want to first find a suitor for Nicolas Pepe before signing a replacement for the Ivorian winger.

In midfield, Tielemans has always been Arsenal's top priority. Edu has been in contact with the Belgian's representatives, and the Leicester star is said to be keen to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arsenal, however, have been non-committal and are yet to approach the Foxes with a formal offer. Tielemans is valued at around £30 million, but Arteta is also exploring other targets.

Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta has emerged as a potential alternative in recent days. Arsenal are said to want to gauge the midfielder's interest in moving to England before making an official approach.

Lyon are open to selling the Brazil international, but will demand a fee in excess of €65 million. It is unlikely that the north London club will meet Lyon's demands, especially since Arteta already possesses quality options at his disposal in midfield.

During Arsenal's recent pre-season trip to Germany, technical director Edu confirmed that the club are working on new signings. But it remains to be seen if the club will have to settle for alternates rather than the manager's primary targets.