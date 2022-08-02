Arsenal are desperate to find a new home for Nicolas Pepe this summer, with the club record signing failing to impress since arriving from Lille in 2019. The Ivorian winger is also open to a move away from the Emirates Stadium after having fallen down the pecking order.

The Ivory Coast international is contracted to the Gunners until the summer of 2024. Arsenal are hoping to recoup at least part of the £72 million they paid to Lille for his signature and currently value him at around £25 million.

Pepe had garnered interest from mid-table Premier League clubs earlier in the summer, but was not keen on joining teams not playing in Europe. However, the Ivorian has had a change of heart in recent weeks and is said to be pondering a potential move to Newcastle United.

The Tyneside club finished in the bottom-half of the Premier League table last season. Eddie Howe's side are expected to challenge for a place in the top six this season owing to the influx of funds from their Saudi owners.

Howe has concentrated on strengthening the team's defence thus far this summer, and is yet to make any attacking additions. The Magpies have been linked with a number of forwards, and Pepe is the latest name on the wanted list.

Initially, the Ivorian ignored potential interest from the likes of Leeds United, Southampton and Newcastle, but has made a sudden U-turn. Arsenal are open to allowing Pepe join a Premier League rival, as long as they can recoup a decent fee and get him off the wage bill.

"I think that midtable clubs are interested in him, but I don't think he's interested in playing at that level of the Premier League, although Newcastle would interest him because they're going to challenge for the top six," Dean Jones told Give Me Sport.

Mikel Arteta remains in the market for a wide forward after losing out on Raphinha to Football Club Barcelona. However, the Gunners manager is aware that he needs to trim his first-team squad before he can add to the five players he has already signed.