The Arsenal midfield has been identified as a key area to strengthen this summer by manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners boss is looking for more than one addition, with a creative and a deep lying midfielder on the wanted list. Several midfielders have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer but there has been nothing concrete about any potential arrivals.

Arsenal initially focused their attention on bringing in an attacking midfielder and had identified Emiliano Buendia as a potential target. The Gunners have now lost out to Aston Villa, who are close to completing a club record deal for the Argentine midfielder.

According to Football London, that has seen Arsenal turn all their attention back to Martin Odegaard, who has been a priority target since he impressed while on loan. The Real Madrid midfielder spent six months on loan with Arteta's team earlier this year and seems to have impressed the manager and his coaching staff.

However, Real are still unclear when it comes to the future of the Norway captain. The La Liga giants appointed Carlo Ancelloti as their new manager following the exit of Zinedine Zidane and it will be up to the Italian to decide if Odegaard has a role with the team next season.

Arsenal technical director Edu is said to have made contact with the Spanish giants to work out a deal, which could either be a season-long loan or a permanent move to north London for the Norwegian.

Arsenal have also lost Dani Ceballos, who has returned to Real Madrid following his second loan spell with Arsenal. The club is also expected to move on Matteo Guendozi, who has fallen out of favour. Granit Xhaka's future is also unclear now with AS Roma showing interest in signing the former Gunners skipper.

As mentioned earlier, Arteta is also keen to sign a deep lying midfielder to partner Thomas Partey in the heart of the Arsenal midfield. Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves is the latest player linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

According to the Daily Mail, the Portugal international is available for transfer this summer with the Premier League club looking to reinforce their squad with new additions. Neves is rated at £34 million by Wolves and Arteta is said to be an admirer of the Portuguese midfielder.