Afghan asylum seekers resettled in Britain are facing allegations of fraud after claims emerged that some travelled back to Afghanistan for holidays despite being granted protection on the grounds of Taliban persecution.

According to a report by Sky News, a former Afghan interpreter alleged that applicants used fake Taliban threat letters and staged torture videos to secure entry into the UK. The claims have sparked questions over the integrity of Britain's Afghan relocation scheme.

Background on the Afghan Relocation Scheme

The Afghanistan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) was set up by the UK government to support Afghans who worked alongside British forces during the conflict. Since 2021, the scheme has seen more than 36,000 Afghans relocated, with the cost projected at between £5.5 billion and £6 billion.

In 2025, it was revealed that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) suffered a major data breach that exposed the details of more than 18,000 Afghan applicants. Following the leak, thousands were moved to Britain under a secret programme to protect those at heightened risk. The MoD maintains that all applicants undergo strict security checks before relocation.

Claims of Fake Threat Letters and Staged Videos

The anonymous interpreter speaking to Sky News alleged that a black market in Afghanistan had emerged to exploit the UK's relocation system. He claimed that fake Taliban letters can be bought for between £740–£1,110.

He further alleged that staged torture videos were submitted as evidence, with individuals firing at their own vehicles or recycling footage from the internet. Some applicants allegedly secured resettlement despite already holding asylum status in European countries such as Denmark or Belgium. Others were accused of including extended family members or claiming children over 18 as underage dependents.

'The only threat is unemployment,' the interpreter said, suggesting that many claims of Taliban persecution were exaggerated. He called for previously approved cases to be reassessed, though admitted this was unlikely to happen.

Afghans Allegedly Returning for Holidays

Media reports have highlighted cases of Afghans returning to the country despite claiming to be at risk. The Times reported on a man known as 'DG Usama', who had been granted asylum in Britain but later posted social media videos of himself holidaying in Band-e-Amir and Takhar in Afghanistan before returning to London via Dubai.

The interpreter interviewed by Sky News alleged that 'hundreds' of Afghans had made similar trips back to their home country. Under UK asylum rules, returning to one's country of origin is generally prohibited, as it undermines the basis of a protection claim.

Counterclaims and Defence of the Scheme

Not all Afghans agree with the allegations of fraud. Rafi Hottak, a former interpreter now living in the UK, said the Taliban continue to pose a real and ongoing threat to those who worked with Western forces. He argued that anyone with such ties remains vulnerable to reprisals.

The Ministry of Defence also rejected suggestions of widespread abuse. A spokesperson told Sky News that all cases are subject to rigorous vetting and that applicants who fail checks are denied entry to Britain.

Human rights groups caution that while isolated cases may occur, they should not overshadow the genuine risks faced by thousands of Afghans who fled Taliban rule.