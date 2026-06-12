After nearly eight years at ServiceNow, developer Noah B. Wilson says he was laid off without warning, prompting him to share a candid LinkedIn post about the experience and his concerns over the growing role of artificial intelligence in the workplace.

Wilson said he had no indication his position was at risk and described the decision as completely unexpected. 'I was 100% blindsided,' he wrote.

While praising his managers and colleagues, Wilson argued that cost-cutting measures and the pursuit of efficiency are increasingly shaping employment decisions across the technology sector.

A Shock After Nearly Eight Years

For Wilson, the most difficult part of the experience was the apparent lack of warning. According to his account, discussions about upcoming projects were taking place only days before the layoff announcement. He said he was actively preparing for work scheduled months into the future when the news arrived. One detail stood out in particular. Wilson said a manager who had previously indicated that layoffs were not expected later found himself affected by the same round of job cuts.

Despite his criticism of the decision, Wilson made clear that he held no resentment towards his direct supervisors. 'I harbor ZERO ill-will towards my immediate managers and team,' he wrote. Instead, he described the people delivering the news as professional and empathetic during a difficult conversation.

'If They Can Replace You With AI, They Will'

The most widely discussed part of Wilson's post was his criticism of artificial intelligence and its potential impact on employment. 'I see AI as an open threat to the employment of anyone in this sector because CEOs do not care,' he wrote.

He went further, arguing that companies would adopt AI wherever it could reduce labour costs.'If they can replace you with AI, they will,' he said. Wilson's comments reflect concerns shared by some workers who fear that advances in automation could eventually reduce demand for certain roles.

Others within the technology sector argue that AI will enhance productivity and create new opportunities rather than replace employees outright. The long-term impact of artificial intelligence on employment remains a subject of debate among businesses, policymakers, and workers.

Questions Over Restructuring

Wilson believes the layoffs were largely motivated by cost-cutting measures. In his LinkedIn post, he claimed that employees with longer tenures and those living in higher-cost regions may have been disproportionately affected. He also suggested some roles could be moved overseas, although he did not provide evidence to support that assertion.

He criticised the use of the term 'restructuring', arguing that it can attract less scrutiny than openly describing workforce reductions as layoffs.

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Wilson further claimed that as many as 2,500 employees may have been affected and suggested additional cuts could follow. However, those figures have not been independently verified, and ServiceNow has not publicly confirmed the numbers mentioned in his post. As a result, the full scale of the restructuring remains unclear.

Wilson's post touches on a broader discussion taking place across the technology sector. As businesses continue investing in artificial intelligence tools, questions remain about how those technologies will affect hiring, productivity, and workforce planning in the years ahead.

Companies often cite a variety of reasons when reducing headcount, including changing business priorities, economic conditions, and organisational restructuring. At the same time, some workers remain concerned that advances in automation could influence future employment decisions. The debate is unlikely to fade as organisations continue exploring ways to integrate AI into their operations while balancing workforce needs and long-term business goals.

Looking Beyond the Layoff

Despite the frustration evident throughout his post, Wilson ended with a message focused on the future. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has experience across software development, video production, graphic design, animation, and app development. Rather than focusing solely on the setback, he emphasised his ambitions moving forward. 'I have plans. I have goals. I have ambitions,' he wrote.

He added that artificial intelligence would not prevent him from pursuing them. For now, Wilson appears focused on what comes next. While the circumstances of his departure have sparked discussion online, his final message was one of determination rather than resignation. As he begins the search for his next opportunity, he says his ambitions remain unchanged despite the setback. For now, Wilson has been able to finish the fifth book in his series, The Viking Bunnies, having written four books from 2012 to 2014.