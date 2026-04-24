KEY POINTS Oklo stocks surge after it partners with NVIDIA

Oklo founders and business profile

Oklo recycles nuclear resources into clean energy

This week's rally placed Oklo shares back in the limelight as stock traders predict that the company could become a key supplier of power and energy for the next wave of AI data centres.

Oklo Inc is a designer of advanced nuclear reactors based in Santa Clara, California. Founded in 2013 by Jacob and Caroline DeWitte, Oklo Inc focuses on developing fast-fission reactors that produce low-carbon electricity.

Oklo Inc, trades under the ticker OKLO. The startup has become one of the more closely watched names in the emerging small modular reactor space, especially as energy demands from AI infrastructure continue to climb.

Oklo Partners with Big Tech

Oklo is seen as a key solution for powering energy-hungry AI data centres. The company has a 1.2-gigawatt power agreement with Meta Platforms (META) to develop a power campus in Ohio, slated for 2030.

The biggest catalyst for the recent jump in Oklo stocks was the announcement that the company will work with Nvidia and Los Alamos National Laboratory to use AI-powered computing tools for nuclear fuel modelling, simulation, and reactor development.

Oklo Recycles Nuclear Resources into Clean Energy

According to reports, the collaboration will focus on accelerating research tied to Oklo's Pluto reactor, which aims to recycle surplus plutonium into usable fuel. Investors appeared to view the agreement as validation that Oklo is gaining traction with major technology partners.

Oklo's Aurora reactor uses liquid-metal, sodium-based cooling, which allows it to operate at lower pressure and higher efficiency than traditional water-cooled reactors, while also having the capability to recycle used nuclear fuel into clean energy.

Why Oklo Stock Is Climbing

Barron's reported that Oklo shares climbed more than 8% in premarket trading following the news, while some other outlets cited gains above 15% during the session as momentum buying intensified.

The market reaction reflects a broader theme developing across Wall Street: AI may require vast amounts of power, and nuclear energy is increasingly being seen as one of the few scalable solutions capable of meeting that demand.

Why Investors Are Watching Oklo Stocks

Oklo Inc has positioned itself not just as a reactor designer, but also as a future electricity provider for industrial users, unlike many other clean energy companies. Oklo can efficiently and sustainably provide electricity for data centres and large commercial clientele.

Oklo Inc has announced deals linked to future energy supply for major computing operations, including collaborations with hyperscale data centres. This has led investors to speculate that Oklo could benefit if more tech firms seek dedicated nuclear power sources to run AI systems around the clock.

Oklo Stock Outlook Rely on Two Powerful Trends

For bullish investors, Oklo represents a high-risk, high-reward gamble on two powerful trends: AI and clean baseload power. The NVIDIA partnership adds a bearish credibility and suggests larger technology players are taking Oklo seriously.

Although enthusiasm around Oklo stocks has grown, risk remains substantial. Nuclear projects, especially startups, face long development timelines, regulatory hurdles, construction delays and rising costs. Investors are also pricing in future revenue that has not materialised yet.

For cautious investors, however, patience may be key. Until reactors are built and revenue becomes consistent, Oklo stocks may continue to trade more on headlines and sentiment than fundamentals. Either way, Oklo stock has quickly become one of the market's most watched speculative energy plays in 2026.