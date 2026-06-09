On 8 June, Apple launched its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) by rolling out an impressive array of software reveals, bringing artificial intelligence and system upgrades straight to the forefront.

Apple anchored its presentation by completely rebuilding its AI strategy. The company introduced a radically overhauled version of Siri, which relies on a modernised Apple Intelligence framework created alongside Google's Gemini models.

Aside from that, the Cupertino-based tech giant rolled out improvements across iOS 27, macOS 27 (Golden Gate), iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27, placing its focus firmly on system speed, stability, and deeper automation.

Apple Intelligence Rebuilt at WWDC

Apple completely re-imagined its virtual assistant as 'Siri AI,' embedding the technology right into the core of the new Apple Intelligence system. The upgraded assistant acts with mind-reading precision, tracking your on-screen content and reading real-time context to effortlessly anticipate your needs and handle tasks smoothly across your apps and devices.

The next generation of Apple Intelligence powers an entirely new Siri: making the apps and experiences you rely on across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro more personal and helpful than ever. pic.twitter.com/aXiDIkqAKn — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 8, 2026

'With access to broad world knowledge for up-to-date answers on virtually any topic, along with onscreen awareness and personal context understanding, Siri AI can help users take action across apps more naturally than ever,' said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, in a press release.

Inside the Mind-Reading Siri App

Unlike its predecessors, the re-imagined assistant takes an intuitive approach by assessing your unique personal context, evaluating exactly what is on your screen, drawing from expansive web-based knowledge, and launching tasks seamlessly across your applications. It also tracks the flow of conversation over consecutive prompts, allowing it to easily coordinate intricate, multi-step actions.

Apple showcased how the assistant handles daily tasks, like drafting emails, organising events, and instantly pulling details from your messages and photos. Instead of forcing you to jump back and forth between different programs, the system simply runs these complex workflows for you behind the scenes.

Apple WWDC just demo’d new Siri AI powered by Apple Intelligence (aka Gemini distillation).



It’s supposed to be more conversational with on-screen visual intelligence and can integrate user context (photos, contacts, calendars).



The WWDC 2024 version was pure vapourware but… pic.twitter.com/5kkJ2g6cxG — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) June 8, 2026

Moreover, the assistant now boasts an upgraded 'Ask Siri' interface, giving users the freedom to type or speak their requests within an expanded, full-screen layout designed for deeper conversations.

Persistent Dashboard Tracks Chat History

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Apple introduced a dedicated Siri application, letting users review older discussions and pick up right where they left off on any of their Apple hardware. This dashboard provides a clear summary of your past chat logs, giving you the flexibility to resume a previous query or launch a new one, with everything seamlessly mirrored everywhere via iCloud.

This evolution highlights Apple's strategy to transform the tool into a continuous, ever-present AI interface instead of just a reactive assistant you call upon for single tasks.

Google Gemini Powers Foundation Layer

At the heart of these upgrades is a completely redesigned Apple Intelligence infrastructure. Apple confirmed a major partnership with Google to weave Gemini-based models directly into its foundation layer, combining processing on the device itself with off-site calculations handled securely through Private Cloud Compute.

The framework operates through several distinct tiers, which feature:

Base models that process and interpret text, visuals, and voice commands

A centralised software organiser that directs and connects all background tasks

Advanced functions designed to track personal habits, trigger app events, and analyse active screen content

This new framework allows Apple Intelligence to work smoothly across applications and services, driving features like writing assistance, photo creation, and contextual recommendations. According to Apple, its approach heavily prioritises privacy, keeping local data processing on the device and structuring cloud requests so that personal information is never saved or shared externally.