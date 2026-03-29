A four-legged robotic security unit is now patrolling neighbourhoods across metro Atlanta, deployed by security firm Undaunted as a high-tech deterrent to crime. From apartment complexes to construction sites and parking lots, the machine is being positioned as an alternative to traditional private security.

Footage circulating online, including a widely shared clip on X, shows the robot confronting suspected burglars and issuing a warning before they flee the scene. Its deployment has prompted both praise from residents and concern from privacy advocates about the growing role of automated surveillance in everyday spaces.

This is the new robotic security “dog” patrolling Atlanta Georgia



They are patrolling apartment complexes, parking lots and construction sites



Some people find these very eerie and dystopian



The company is working towards getting a government contract with law enforcement pic.twitter.com/ApTo7diUTv — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 29, 2026

A Sci-Fi Solution to Real Crime

At first glance, the new robotic security 'dog' appears almost friendly. The unit moves calmly through shared spaces under normal conditions, but shifts register when suspicious behaviour is detected. In one recorded incident, the machine identified two individuals allegedly attempting to break into cars and issued a clear command: 'This area is restricted. Move away! Get back!' The individuals ran off. According to the footage shared online, the system is designed to intervene early, potentially preventing crimes before they escalate.

How the Technology Works

Despite its autonomous appearance, the robot does not operate alone. Each unit is supported by a remote human operator who can speak directly through it. Bryan Dinner, founder and CEO of Undaunted, explained that 'there is a person on the other side of every robot that is speaking and having a conversation.' This hybrid approach allows operators to assess situations in real time and de-escalate without putting security staff at risk. Dinner added that the technology offers a safer alternative to traditional interventions, stating: 'We can see everything happening, and then when we go to de-escalate a situation, nobody's in harm's way.'

Residents Report Noticeable Change

For many residents, the robot's presence has brought a sense of relief. At one apartment complex where the technology has been introduced, property manager Carlos Cabello described previous conditions, saying 'you used to see a lot of people gather in the parking lot after hours, selling drugs, breaking into cars, blasting music.' Since deployment, those incidents appear to have declined, and Cabello noted that occupancy rates have surged to 99.5%.

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Residents echo that sentiment. Tenant Zagone Jacob said: 'I feel safer. I don't hear any gunshots. I don't hear any screaming, any fighting.'

Expansion Plans and Law Enforcement Interest

Undaunted is reportedly in discussions to secure contracts with law enforcement agencies, according to reports, a move that would mark a significant shift by integrating robotic patrol units into official policing strategies. Experts say this raises questions about oversight, regulation and the ethical use of AI-driven security systems. Proponents argue that the technology could reduce crime and improve officer safety; critics caution against rapid adoption without clear safeguards.

A Glimpse of the Future

The deployment of robotic security units in Atlanta reflects a broader shift in how private security operates, with automation beginning to supplement traditional human patrols. For residents such as Jacob and Cabello, the results so far have been tangible: reduced incidents, improved occupancy, and a quieter environment after hours.

For privacy advocates and critics, however, the questions about oversight and normalisation remain unanswered. As Undaunted moves towards potential law enforcement contracts, those questions are likely to grow louder. And the answers will carry consequences well beyond Atlanta's apartment complexes.