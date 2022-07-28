Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to be determined to force his way out of Manchester United this summer. As a result, he is being linked with a number of high profile clubs, including La Liga side Atletico Madrid. However, the club's fans are outraged by the possibility, and are openly protesting Ronaldo's links with their club.

Manchester United are already in the middle of their pre-season activities, and the 37-year-old has so far been absent. He was supposedly dealing with a personal matter with his family, but many believe that he is opting to skip the pre-season while trying to figure out his future hopefully with another club.

Not many clubs can realistically afford to accommodate the five-time Ballon d'Or winner even if they are keen. German giants Bayern Munich had already ruled out the move, and so have his former employers Real Madrid. Interestingly, his name was linked with Atletico, forcing fans to speak up.

The union of the club's supporters initially took their protest to social media, publishing a "Comunicado Oficial" declaring that they would not accept Ronaldo's signing even though a player of his calibre may help guarantee titles.

Atletico Madrid fan clubs have published a letter against the of signing Cristiano Ronaldo.



"He is the antithesis of the values that constitute our identity."



"Even if, in the unlikely event, a player in clear decadence could guarantee a title, we wouldn't accept his signing." pic.twitter.com/ysaDHyn0C9 — Football España (@footballespana_) July 27, 2022

The fans then proceeded to take their protest to the club's pre-season match against Numancia. They hung a banner that read "CR7 not welcome" in plain sight of all the players and club executives.

Atlético Madrid fans pretty clear at their first pre-season match this evening. They don't want Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/zEe9Cl2Y6B — Sam Leveridge (@samleveridge) July 27, 2022

In response to the outrage, club president Enrique Cerezo already clarified that the links with the former Real Madrid superstar are only "invented" and that they are only rumours.

Even if they had considered it behind closed doors, it now seems clear to Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid executives that they would be creating a major rift with the fan base if they pursue a move for Ronaldo.

It has been reported that the player has returned to Manchester, and is determined to sort out his future as soon as possible. Meanwhile, United coach Erik ten Hag maintains that he sees Ronaldo as one of his players and is still looking forward to welcoming him back to the squad.