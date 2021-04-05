It was a narrow 1-0 victory for Sevilla FC in La Liga on Sunday, but it was a big blow for leaders Atletico Madrid. The loss meant that their lead at the top of the table has now been whittled down to only three points.

Marcos Acuna's lone goal for the evening was a header that came off a cross from Jesus Navas. The former Manchester City star found the Argentine defender who drilled it past Atletico keeper Jan Oblak.

Atletico struggled all evening, and were lucky that the margin was not bigger thanks to a saved penalty. Oblak managed keep out a penalty kick by Lucas Ocampos in the opening ten minutes. The spot kick was awarded to Sevilla after Saul Niguez made a challenge on Ivan Rakitic.

Read more Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Reds looking for revenge

Defending champions Real Madrid CF are now breathing down the necks of their city rivals. They are just three points behind with 63 points against Atletico's 66. However, FC Barcelona is also just a point behind Real Madrid and have a game in hand. In effect, the Catalans have a chance to get within one point of the leaders if they win against Real Valladolid on Monday.

It has become a massive three-way battle at the top of the table with the upcoming matches all proving to be crucial. El Clasico is also scheduled for the coming weekend, and it may very well determine this year's champions if Atletico slips up again.

There are only nine games left in the season and the first ones to blink will surely lose the title. Right now, Atletico has the driver's seat but they can feel the pressure coming from the teams just behind them.

Sevilla's victory also gave them a chance to mount a challenge, as they now sit with 58 points in 4th place. It will be a long shot but at least they are almost guaranteed a Champions League spot next season.