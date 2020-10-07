Two men from Geraldton, Australia have been charged with the importation of child-like sex dolls after Australian Border Force intercepted their cargo in Perth last month in two separate investigations. The men, both in their 60's, were not believed to be connected but both cargo packages originated from Hong Kong. Both men appeared at the Geraldton Magistrate's Court on Tuesday afternoon and are set to reappear in court in November.

According to an article on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, a spokesperson from the ABF said the parcels each contained a silicon-made mannequin of a child-like sex doll. ABF Investigations Acting Commander Nicholas Walker said they are determined to prevent child-like sex dolls as well as other forms of child-abuse paraphernalia from crossing the country's borders.

"Tackling child abuse material is an operational priority for the ABF as part of its role in protecting the border from individuals who may pose a threat to the community," Walker said.

"ABF officers have the skills and technology to detect items like these. And they are equally committed to investigating and prosecuting those who seek to import this deplorable material, which has no place in our community", he added.

Authorities conducted a search in one of the men's residence in Beresford, and was charged with importing a tier 2 prohibited good, possessing child exploitation material as well as two drug offences. The court had also ordered him to give police complete access to all his electronic devices. The 61-year-old man was granted bail by Magistrate Chris Miocevich on condition that he would not have any contact with children under the age of 16 without supervision.

The other man was arrested on Monday after ABF officers conducted a search of his property and seized all electronic communication devices he owned. The 65-year-old man was found in possession of sex doll accessories and parts that are used in an imported infant-sized sex doll. He was charged with one count of importing a prohibited item and was granted the same conditional bail.

Under the Customs Act, goods included in tier 2 of prohibited goods include weapons, some chemicals, human tissue and child abuse materials. Those found guilty can face up to 10 years in prison and pay hefty fines amounting to £430,000.