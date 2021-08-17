A couple in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) was reportedly caught on camera having public sex on a cliff this week amid the recently imposed statewide lockdown.

Photos of the incident uploaded to the Facebook group Bondi Local Loop by member Scott Robinson showed the naked pair engaging in sexual activity at around 8:15 a.m. while people roamed the cliff's higher steps in the background, News.com.au reported.

"See lots of wildlife in the water around there but never up on the cliffs," Robinson's caption read, which was followed by a laughing emoji, according to the outlet.

The photographer claimed he noticed the pair while trying to get a bit of fresh air, adding that the two were "keen" as it was in the morning.

"I took the pic from the water while doing an ocean swim this morning from Bondi to Tamarama," Robinson told the outlet.

"Just thought it was a little levity given the times and the new restrictions," he said.

Robinson, in the caption, jokingly pondered whether the couple's act was considered "outdoor recreation or outdoor exercise," referencing Australia's renewed lockdown restrictions that prohibit NSW residents from leaving their government areas except to "exercise" or engage in other essential activities, according to a report by The New York Post.

NSW was forced to enter a snap statewide lockdown last Saturday following 466 reported COVID-19 cases and four deaths, which was the state's record daily high in the pandemic before 478 cases and eight deaths were reported Monday.

The state also announced increased fines of up to AUD$5,000 ($3,660) for health protocol breaches, a heightened police presence and a permit system for regional entry under the imposed lockdown.

Robinson's social media post was later taken down by the Bondi Local Loop group, but not before a few members left comments regarding the situation.

"Yes, it's cardio and also improves your mental health," one group member joked.

"Holyyyyyyyy crap. Those people above had no idea what they were missing out on," another one wrote.

It was unclear if the naked couple violated NSW's quarantine protocols.