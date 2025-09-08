The fatal 'Mushroom Murders' lunch that ended in three deaths has become the centre of one of Australia's most high-profile murder trials, with testimony from Erin Patterson's estranged husband, Simon Patterson, painting a picture of a strained marriage, conflicting accounts, and growing suspicion.

Simon Patterson took the stand in the Supreme Court of Victoria as the first prosecution witness in the trial against Erin Patterson, who was charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. The charges stem from a lunch of beef Wellington served on 29 July 2023 at her home in Leongatha, allegedly containing poisonous death cap mushrooms.

Three guests, Don and Gail Patterson (Simon's parents) and Heather Wilkinson (Gail's sister), died within days of the meal. A fourth guest, Ian Wilkinson, survived.

Years of Strained Marriage and Family Conflict

Simon described a marriage that had become increasingly strained from as early as 2009. The couple formally separated in 2015. By late 2022, contact between them had become purely functional, mostly limited to matters concerning their two children.

He told the court that their communication had grown hostile, with his estranged wife sending 'aggressive' and 'inflammatory' messages in a family group chat. The messages became so intense that the family had to restrict Erin's access to avoid causing distress to Simon's mother, Gail.

Despite the conflict, Simon confirmed that his parents had continued to love Erin. When asked whether Erin loved them in return, he responded, 'She seemed to, yeah'.

Declined Lunch Invitation Raised Tension

Simon was invited to the fatal lunch but cancelled by text message the night before. Erin replied that she was 'really disappointed', adding that she had spent hours preparing the meal and a 'small fortune' on beef eye fillet.

She stated, 'I've spent a small fortune on beef eye fillet to make beef Wellingtons.' The estimated cost of premium beef eye fillet in Australia is typically between £38 and £45 per kilogram (approximately $48–$57 USD).

Simon testified that he chose not to attend due to growing discomfort in the wake of their ongoing separation.

Prior Incident Involving Suspected Food Poisoning

Simon told the court that in November 2021, he fell seriously ill after eating pasta prepared by Erin. He said she encouraged him to eat the meal and told him not to delay having his evening tea.

He described becoming violently unwell and hinted that this incident may have foreshadowed later events. Prosecutors suggest it may point to a pattern of behaviour.

No Concern After Guests Fell Ill

Simon said that in the days following the lunch, Erin never contacted him to ask about the condition of the guests. He found this particularly troubling, given the severity of the situation.

He also said Erin herself claimed to feel ill in the days after the meal, mentioning diarrhoea but refusing to go to hospital. When asked why, he told the court, 'She was worried that she'd poo her pants.'

Defence Claims 'Terrible Accident', but Ruling Says Otherwise

Erin Patterson pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her legal team argued that the poisonings were the result of a 'terrible accident', not intentional harm.

She was found guilty of three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, having served beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms that killed her in‑laws, Don and Gail Patterson, and their relative Heather Wilkinson, while Ian Wilkinson survived. In September 2025, she was sentenced to life imprisonment with a non‑parole period of 33 years.