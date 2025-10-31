Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb is once again challenging the scientific consensus, this time focusing on the interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS. The renowned and often controversial academic is publicly pressuring NASA to release high-resolution images of the object.

Loeb's insistence that 3I/ATLAS could be an extraterrestrial craft, and not a natural comet, is forcing the space agency to confront his headline-grabbing theories and consider transparency regarding its unique photographic evidence.

The immediate demand for NASA images

The Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who studies 3I/ATLAS as it speeds through our galaxy, is now demanding that NASA publish the sharp photographs he claims the agency took earlier in October. Loeb's suggestion that 3I/ATLAS might be a piece of alien technology has generated buzz over the last few months, stemming from several unusual observations he has made.

Among these signs are the massive size of the interstellar object, the absence of the type of tail a normal comet has, and information implying the mass holds a synthetic nickel mixture.

Loeb pointed out that answers could be found in the pictures captured on 2 October by NASA's HiRISE camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which took the snaps just as the federal government closed. He mentioned that these findings have not been made public.

Referring to the US space agency, Loeb told NewsNation's 'Elizabeth Vargas Reports' on Thursday: 'The politics of the day should not sabotage science. They have the data. They should share it with scientists. They can wait with any press release.'

The Astrophysicist's Ideas Stir Debate

This object, which NASA classifies as a harmless comet, will likely move past the Sun later in October, fly by Jupiter at the beginning of the following year, and then depart from our solar system.

Investigative reporter Ross Coulthart, who covers unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs (formerly UFOs), for NewsNation, described Loeb's idea about possible extraterrestrial engineering as 'inflammatory.' Despite his caution, Coulthart stated he would support dedicating more funding to the line of research Loeb is pursuing.

Nevertheless, Loeb's theory is based on several unusual observations; in total, he has identified key anomalies that support his claim.

1. Could 3I/ATLAS Be a Man-Made Object?

Loeb suggested that 3I/ATLAS may have been 'manufactured' instead of developing naturally. On his Medium blog, he observed that the visitor's makeup, glow, and path point towards a non-natural source. This celestial body, he proposes, may be a piece of debris or a scouting instrument dispatched by an alien civilisation.

2. Strange Trailing and Chemical Mix Puzzles Experts

Loeb observed that 3I/ATLAS possesses an 'anti-tail'—an uncommon natural irregularity where a stream of brilliant dust and gas directs itself at the Sun rather than fleeing it.

Furthermore, he called attention to studies of light spectra which showed releases of nickel without any corresponding iron, describing this chemical combination as 'physically inconsistent' for a normal space object.

3. Warning of a 'Black Swan' Moment

Loeb described the potential discovery of a manufactured object from beyond our solar system as a 'black swan event,' a finding so rare and profound it would utterly change our entire concept of life outside of our planet, and he cautioned that researchers risk overlooking vital clues by too quickly disregarding these strange features.

Speaking to Live Science, he declared that, 'If this object turns out to be artificial, it will redefine not just astronomy, but civilisation itself.'

4. Trajectory that Hints at an Extraterrestrial 'Mothership'

Loeb observed that the object's severely curved path resembles the one taken by 'Oumuamua, highlighting that it entered the Solar System at such a high speed and steep angle that its orbit is difficult to account for using standard interstellar mechanics, unlike a normal comet.

While other scientists have verified this unusual and unpredictable movement, they still insist it could simply be a natural space rock from outside our system.

The Call for Transparency

Loeb's insistent public demand for NASA to release the high-definition pictures from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter remains a core part of his critique. His argument that the space agency is holding back crucial imagery of 3I/ATLAS is, in fact, the final and most immediate of his key claims.

Ultimately, the question for the scientific community remains: with so many unusual features, should NASA heed the astrophysicist's call for full transparency and publicly share the images, or allow the rare interstellar visitor to depart our system with its secrets intact?