On 29 October 2025, actress Sydney Sweeney, 28, turned heads at the Variety Power of Women: Los Angeles event at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She appeared in a daring sheer silver gown that quickly became one of the night's most talked-about looks. Many admired its intricate design, while others debated its boldness. The Euphoria star went braless beneath shimmering mesh fabric that caught every flash of the camera.

The gown, part of a new collaboration between designers Christian Cowan and Elias Matso, was a creation few recognised at first glance. Within hours, however, fashion fans began asking one question: who made the now-famous Sydney Sweeney silver dress?

Sydney Sweeney's Silver Dress: A Fashion Collab

The custom gown came from the Christian Cowan Spring Summer 2026 Collection. Christian Cowan later confirmed its origins on Instagram, calling it one of his proudest pieces.

Made from crystal mesh layered over a steel-boned corset, the gown created a sculptural silhouette that accentuated Sweeney's frame. It featured wide sleeves, a slash neckline, and ribbon detailing at the back. Underneath lay a tight corset running from hips to bust, ensuring stability and shape.

According to The Daily Mail, Elias Matso, 23, handmade the dress over six weeks under Cowan's guidance. Reports noted that he personally sewed and draped the piece, working meticulously on the corset and the eyelets. Matso once explained that his corset designs were crucial to maintaining each gown's illusion of structure, saying that without that tightness, the dress would lose its shape.

Who Is Christian Cowan?

Christian Cowan, 29, is a British-born designer known for bold, celebrity-driven fashion. Born in Cambridge, he studied at the London College of Fashion before launching his label in 2016. His breakout moment came when Lady Gaga wore one of his glittering pink tuxedos, a piece that had first appeared in Dazed magazine.

Since then, Cowan has dressed stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, and Lil Nas X. He has also partnered with major brands, including Cartoon Network and ASOS. In 2022, he and partner Sam Smith visited the White House for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

Cowan's designs often mix high glamour with playful confidence. He once said that he started creating oversized glitter outfits because no one else dared. That spirit continues to define his collections today.

Who Is Elias Matso?

Elias Matso is a rising designer based in New York and Florence. He studies fashion design at Parsons School of Design and Polimoda Fashion School. Before joining Christian Cowan's team, he worked at Tiffany & Co. and designed costumes for Seacoast Repertory Theatre.

Matso graduated in 2025 and soon collaborated with Cowan, designing several pieces for the Spring/Summer 2026 collection. He also created a stage outfit for Alicia Keys during her performance at the Summer Sonic music festival in Japan.

Matso's connection with Cowan began through social media, after Cowan commented on one of his posts. Their shared interest in experimental design led to their first project together — Sydney Sweeney's silver dress.

All Eyes on Sydney Sweeney's Silver Dress

Sweeney's gown went viral immediately after the event. Headlines praised her confidence while highlighting the craftsmanship behind the look. Fashion critics described the dress as both modern and timeless, blending old-Hollywood glamour with sharp modernity.

In a recent interview, Sweeney said she wanted women to feel strong and unapologetic in what they wear. She explained that dressing boldly was her way of expressing self-assurance rather than seeking attention.

The Sydney Sweeney silver dress has since become a cultural talking point. It showcased the skill of an established designer and introduced a promising new talent.

For both Christian Cowan and Elias Matso, the collaboration marked not just a red-carpet triumph but a defining moment in modern fashion.