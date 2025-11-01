A Taiwanese medium claimed to have contacted the spirit of Chinese actor Yu Menglong, who passed away in September. The spirit of the late actor allegedly said that those who had a hand in his death would face madness and suicide over their guilt.

According to Vision Times, a Taiwanese medium known as Xuyu claimed to have been contacted by Yu's spirit for the third time on 17 October 2025, more than a month after his death. Xuyu said that this time, Yu's spirit spoke of karma, suicide, and madness falling upon those who were involved in his death. Yu died on 11 September 2025, after falling from a building in Beijing.

Xuyu said following their third contact with Yu, who was also known as Alan Yu, that the late actor's spirit was now traversing between the two worlds. Xuyu also claimed that Yu's spirit was now working with the divine beings and that his spirit was calm and confident.

'Those evildoers will pay dearly for what they've done. Some will lose their minds, others will take their own lives. A few will try to flee – but none will escape justice,' said Yu, according to Xuyu.

Yu Menglong's Spirit Working with Divine Beings

The medium also claimed to have asked the late actor about what else might happen to his killers, Yu said that his situation was being heard by the 'City Gods and the military officers of the spirit realm.'

'From here, I can see many things,' said Yu, according to the medium. 'I often consult with divine beings. They have told me about the coming shifts in nature and in human destiny. As for those who acted without conscience – their punishment is already set in motion. Each step they take now brings them closer to their fate.'

Xuyu also said that the late actor warned that karmic events would happen to those involved. 'Some will go insane, some will end their lives, some will insist on their innocence, but none will succeed. No matter how they hide, their wickedness will be revealed under the sunlight for all to see.'

Yu also revealed another detail about his killers, according to Xuyu, in that some of those who were involved were previously involved in 10 to 20 murders. The medium said that there are 13 to 14 people behind the conspiracy surrounding the actor's demise.

'Each is more arrogant and cruel than the last. They treat murder as entertainment and never question the suffering they cause,' said Yu, according to the medium.

Conspiracies Around Yu Menglong's Death Continue Circulating Online

While authorities and Yu's mother have concluded that Yu's cause of death was an accident, the swiftness of the case has raised questions not just among the actor's fans but also the general public. Conspiracy theories on the circumstances of Yu's death also continue to circulate around the internet, the most prevalent theory being that foul play was involved.

Now, a new rumour has emerged in connection with Yu's death. Rumours on Chinese social media circles suggest that Chinese actress Chen Duling was actually killed and replaced by an 'imposter.' The rumour first came up on the Chinese social media platform Bilibili, with users sharing clips of Chen's birthday livestream.

In a clip-by-clip analysis, some users claimed the video featured a 'fake' Chen Duling who was wearing a silicone mask, and had different facial features and hands. Some users also claimed that crying sounds could be heard during the stream.

But this rumour has since been debunked by many others, arguing that Chen looked different because she was adapting to different roles in her acting projects.